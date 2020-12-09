High Prevalence of Mosquito-borne Diseases Globally to Augment Market Growth

At present, nearly 700 million individuals around the world reportedly suffer from a range of mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, dengue fever, and West Nile, which cause around 1 million deaths worldwide. These alarming numbers and consistent rise in the number of individuals suffering from mosquito-borne diseases, particularly in developing regions of the world, has increased the demand for body-worn insect repellents. In addition, several species of insects have increasingly become more resistant to conventional parathyroid-based repellents due to which, research and development activities have gained considerable momentum across the body worn insect repellent market.

In the current scenario, a great amount of emphasis is being given to the production of body worn insect repellents that are plant-based or based on naturally occurring compounds to minimize the negative effects of these products on the environment. Although plant-based repellents are gaining considerable popularity worldwide, manufacturers are largely focusing on addressing the manufacturing challenges pertaining to transforming a natural plant oil to a commercial product. Diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET) is one of the most popular and widely used insect repellents across the world. However, the trend is likely to change during the forecast period, as research activities are in full swing to launch environment-friendly and effective insect-repelling solutions and products.

Sensing a lucrative business opportunity, a number of small startups and medium-sized companies are venturing into the body worn insect repellent market due to which, an array of body worn insect repellents are available across both online as well as offline sales channels. At the back of these factors, the global body worn insect repellent market is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Pendulum Swings in Favor of Plant-based Formulations as Consumers Express Aversion to Using DEET

Although DEET continues to have a considerable market share, the trend is likely to change over the upcoming years, as consumers are increasingly swaying toward the use of organic and natural body worn insect repellent formulations. This is projected to drive the body worn insect repellent market. Some of the top-selling points of plant-based body worn insect repellents include pleasant fragrance, desirable feel to the skin, and vapor action. In addition, growing consumer complaints regarding the oily texture and irritation caused by DEET is another major factor due to which, the demand for plant-based body worn insect repellents are growing in demand. Consumers are increasingly seeking other alternatives to DEET due to which, market players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Due to the rising consumer demand for DEET alternatives, several new products have entered the body worn insect repellent market. For instance, in 2019, a lotion derived from Shea butter and DEET insect repellent was developed by Maïa to combat malaria– one of the most lethal parasitic diseases worldwide. The newly developed innovative product has gained considerable traction over the past few months and the trend is likely to continue. Manufacturers are also investing resources to formulate long-lasting, cost-effective, and highly effective repellents.

Mosquito Repellent Patches – An Ideal Solution for Infants

Among different types of body worn insect repellent products, stickers, or patches have emerged as an ideal solution for infants. The demand for insect repellent patches that contain essential natural oils such as eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, and citronella is witnessing steady growth, as they are safe for infants and provide optimum safety. Although lotions, ointments, and gels are more effective than patches, patches are comparatively easier to use due to which, body worn insect repellent patches are likely to grow in popularity over the course of the assessment period. Sensing the growing demand for mosquito repellent patches, a number of brands are launching new products to strengthen their position in the body worn insect repellent market. For instance, PeeSafe launched ‘Scare-Away Mosquito Repellent Patches’ under the Moskito Safe range to protect infants from mosquito-borne diseases.

Sales of Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Rise amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across the different regions of the world, growing health-related concerns among consumers could potentially increase the demand for body-worn insect repellents. Although there is no evidence of the COVID-19 virus being transmitted via insects, as a safety measure, consumers continue to purchase repellents to stay safe. The demand for mosquito repellent wristbands is on the rise mainly in developed regions of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, several companies are urging government authorities to include body worn insect repellents in the list of essential items due to the spike in the number of malaria and dengue cases.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Overview

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research on the body worn insect repellent market for the period 2020–2030 (wherein 2021 to 2030 is the forecast period and 2020 is the base year), rising health awareness about insect-borne diseases across the globe is expected to drive the body worn insect repellent market

(wherein to is the forecast period and is the base year), rising health awareness about insect-borne diseases across the globe is expected to drive the body worn insect repellent market Globally, revenue generated by the body worn insect repellent market accounted for ~US$ 400 Mn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period

Rising Health Awareness about Insect-borne Diseases: A Key Driver of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Rising health consciousness among people with increasing literacy rate in developing countries is encouraging users to opt for quality insecticide products. Besides, NGOs, government authorities, as well as community service groups are continuously creating awareness among people about maintaining cleanliness and a disease-free environment.

Moreover, people are less tolerant about pests and insects in their surroundings. Accordingly, rising health awareness is expected to drive the body worn insect repellent market.

Increasing Insect-borne Diseases and Industrial Applications Driving Global Market

A considerable increase in death rates due to insect borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and Zika is being seen. Furthermore, according to the WHO, yearly estimation of dengue infections are around 390 million , spreading across 100 countries.

, spreading across 100 countries. Insect repellents offer protection from bites from mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, and biting flies. Thus, the yearly rise in insect-borne diseases helps insect repellent manufacturers to produce personal care products to be worn on the body, resulting in less skin hazards.

Around 36.3% of the GDP comes from industrial as well as the agriculture sector globally. Additionally, the major portion of global labor force comes from agriculture and industrial sectors. These workforce groups are mostly engaged in offshore or outdoor activities. Hence, they need to be protected from insect bites to ensure health safety. Companies ensure the same voluntarily or through compliance regulations.

of the GDP comes from industrial as well as the agriculture sector globally. Additionally, the major portion of global labor force comes from agriculture and industrial sectors. These workforce groups are mostly engaged in offshore or outdoor activities. Hence, they need to be protected from insect bites to ensure health safety. Companies ensure the same voluntarily or through compliance regulations. Besides, some manufacturers offer Flame Retardant (FR) clothing with insect repellent finishing. For, instance, Insect Shield Company provides insect repellent apparel catering to diverse industries such as mining, oil & gas, and forestry.

Significant Opportunities for Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Governments and NGOs are actively participating in spreading awareness among the masses and rural population due to improper waste management as well as lack of knowledge about hygiene

Companies are participating in these campaigns to create awareness about insect-borne diseases and risks associated with these diseases. Though these campaigns are a part of CSR activities, participation with large scale government projects aids in creating brand awareness about diverse insect repellent products. For instance, Godrej Consumer Products showcased its active participation with government projects to eradicate deadly diseases such as Dengue, Chikunguniya, and Zika, caused by mosquito bites.

Large conglomerate companies are planning to expand their product range and presence in various geographies through mergers & acquisitions and tie-ups with local players having presence in the body worn insect repellent market. Key players make it a point to ensure that the diverse body worn insect repellent products are made available through online platforms, specialty stores, etc.

Insect Shield Technology in Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry: Key Trend of the Market

Most users of body worn insect repellents participate in outdoor recreational activities such as camping, trekking, adventure sports, and climbing. Additionally, people involved in defense and environmental research & studies prefer body worn insect repellent products to be safe from insect bites.

Protective aids such as body worn repellent sprays, oil, creams, and apparel are needed while performing such activities to remain safe from insect bites that may harm the body

Consumers are becoming aware about health & safety and the usage of protective aid to prevent insect bites that may cause harm

Shift in consumer preference is seen toward natural body worn insect repellent products over DEET based products that may cause health issues due to toxic chemicals

Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Growth of Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Growing health awareness about insect-borne diseases has equipped agencies and government authorities to allow only certified and registered insect repellent products

Accordingly, the United States Environmental Protection Agency mandates laws, which precisely monitors these products before getting the certified label for the products. Local players have to deal with many regulatory formalities to pass their products. Thus, stringent regulations may create a challenging environment for local and small players. This may directly hamper the growth of the body worn insect repellent market.

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of players of body worn insect repellents have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the body worn insect repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Godrej Group Insect Shield, LLC, Tender Corporation Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. .C. Johnson & Son, Inc.



Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Key Developments

Prominent manufacturers in the body worn insect repellent market are increasing investment in innovative body worn insect repellents to fulfill the needs of end users. Manufacturers are also planning to expand their range of products and presence in various geographies through mergers & acquisitions and tie-ups with local body worn insect repellent providers.

Some other key developments in the body worn insect repellent market are highlighted below: In 2019 , Sawyer Products, Inc. promoted its products through various online and offline distribution channels such as Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and MENARDS. In addition, the company is also emphasizing on promoting its products through its own distribution channel under the brand name SAWYER In 2019, Insect Shield, LLC initiated online disease education by launching new protection programs and expanded its brand partners across the globe, owing to rise in Lyme/Zika health risks



