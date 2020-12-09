Identity Analytics is one type of advance analytical solution that make use of big data to detect real identity of the individual to reduce identity-related risks across an organization. It helps in enhancing Identity and Access Management (IAM) processes, such as access certification, access request, and role management. The growing security concern among the public safety agencies and government agencies to protect the nation and the public from increasing direct threats across the globe, fuels the growth of identity analytics market.

Latest released the research study on Global Identity Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Identity Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Identity Analytics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), Verint Systems (United States), LogRhythm (United States), Quantum Secure (United States), NetIQ (United States), Hitachi ID Systems (Canada), SailPoint Technologies (United States), Happiest Minds (India), Gurucul (United States), Centrify (United States), One Identity (United States), Evidian (United States), Brainwave GRC (France), ID Analytics (United States), Nexis GmbH (Germany) and Confluxsys (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing number of identity fraud and data breaches and Growing demand of identity verification in financial sector

Market Trend

Increment in count of public safety agencies and Implementation of advance analytical solutions in identity management software

Opportunities

Strict regulations regarding real identity verification in every sector and Adoption of cloud based deployment model

The Global Identity Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Account Management, Customer Management, Fraud Detection, GRC Management), Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Hospitality, Others), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud-based)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Identity Analytics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Identity Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Identity Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Identity Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Identity Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Identity Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Identity Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Identity Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

