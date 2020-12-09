HTF MI recently added Eyewear Market in India 2019 Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Eyewear Market in 2019 Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Eyewear Market in 2019 Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

What is Eyewear Market in India 2019? Who are Major & Emerging Players in Eyewear Market in 2019 Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Eyewear Market in 2019 Market include GKB Opticals Limited, Hidesign India Private Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited , Ronak Optik Private Limited, Titan Company Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited , Safilo India Private Limited, Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited.

Over the last decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of eyeglasses and contact lenses in India, owing to the rise in eye diseases and vision disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, and presbyopia. Moreover, over time, from functioning as a vision corrective product, eyewear has turned into a fashion accessory. This has further popularized the use of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.

Market insights

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach

INR 966.73 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90%, during the 2019-2024 period. The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has picked up in the Indian market, owing to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyle and age-related impairments among people. Rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population of the country and increase in the sale of branded eyewear are some of the important factors fueling the growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses in the domestic eyewear market. On the other hand, initiatives undertaken by the Indian government like setting up of free eye check-up and vision treatment programs have also contributed towards the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major pitfalls for the market.

In the end, the report includes Eyewear Market in India 2019 Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis.

