Continuous ultrasonic level transmitters are for wireless level sensing of fluids as well as solids. These are extensively used in water treatment applications for controlling the pump and liquid flow control. Rising number of industrial projects, development and establishment of new processing plants and new technology adoption is expected to support the growth of ultrasonic level transmitters.

Search of new energy sources including search of new oil and gas resources in addition with increasing renewable energy development is a current trend globally. These trends are growing in emerging economies, where surge in the use of automated products is expected to increase the demand for all types flow sensors and transmitters.

The growth in oil and & gas and the chemical and petrochemical end-user industries are one of the major driver for Continuous ultrasonic level transmitters market growth. Moreover, advantages offered by ultrasonic level measurement devices such as reduction in maintenance costs, growing focus on energy efficiency in addition better asset utilization and enhanced process monitoring supports the market growth. In addition, control solutions and automation play important role in achieving this goal which in turn surges the demand of flow and level control sensors. Although, technological limitations itself are expected to hamper the market growth. Strong competition faced by the traditional sensors.

The market is segmented by industry and end users. Industry include cement and glass, chemical, Mining & Metals, Pharmaceutical & Biotech, Refining, Electric Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper and Water & Wastewater. Geographical segmentation include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Key players in the market include Filpro Electronics, Levcon Controls Pvt. Ltd., Jaycee Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Limited among others.

