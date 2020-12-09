Global Ethyl Violet Market: Market Overview

Ethyl violet is an organic monochloride salt, which is soluble in water. It is also available in liquid state. Ethyl violet is light sensitive and highly reactive with oxidizing agents. Ethyl violet can be used as histological stain and for classification of bacteria. Ethyl violet has its applications in medical as well as non-medical applications. The non-medical applications include its use as a dye in paper industry and as an ingredient for manufacturing of ballpoint pen inks and inks for printers. It is also used as coloring agent for various products such as detergents, fertilizers and leather products among others. Ethyl violet is antibacterial and antifungal in nature and has anthelmintic properties thus used for medical applications such as in surgeries, yeast infections and mouth ulcers. With ongoing research and developments to exploit new areas of applications for ethyl violet, the global market for ethyl violet will show considerable growth by the end of forecast period.

Global Ethyl Violet Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global ethyl violet market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of ethyl violet in an array of industrial as well as medical applications. As it is used as one of the ingredient for ballpoint pen inks and in the inks for inkjet printers. The growth of printing inks market is attributed to the growth of ethyl violet market globally. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of ethyl violet is attributed to its consumption in the medical application driving the market for ethyl violet globally.

Global Ethyl Violet Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the manufacturing methods, the global ethyl violet market can be segmented into:

Dimethyl Aniline Synthesis Method

Formaldehyde Condensation Method.

Based on applications, the global ethyl violet market can be segmented into:

Medical Surgeries Impetigo Laboratories

Non-Medical Inks, Paper Detergents Anti-freeze Agents



Global Ethyl Violet Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global ethyl violet market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market for ethyl violet dominates the global market because of the highest consumption of ethyl violet in the region as compared to the aforementioned regions. The growth in paper industry in the emerging markets of Latin America and APEJ will attribute to the growth of ethyl violet market in the regions.

Global Ethyl Violet Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global ethyl violet market includes, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Abbey Color, EMICHEM, Seidler Chemical Co, Inc, and Algon Corporation among others.

