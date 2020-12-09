The Tape Storage market to Tape Storage sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Tape Storage market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Tape storage is a system that is used for storing digital information on a magnetic tape. Magnetic tape was initially used for data storage, but now it is used for system backup, data exchange, data archive. High data storage capacity, long-term durability, and low cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of the tape storage market. Moreover, increase the volume of data in the enterprises, and magnetic tape storage is the best option for the long-term high-capacity data back-up and archiving. This factor is influencing the growth of the tape storage market during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Dell Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, Quantum Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Spectra Logic Corporation

Tape storage is used to protect organization data from cyber-attacks by eliminating the option of network connectivity. The rise in the number of ransomware attacks and an increase in cybersecurity threats are the prime factor driving the growth of the tape storage market. However, high initial investment and the necessity to keep the magnetic tape in a clean environment may restraint the growth of the tape storage market. Further, rapid growth in industrialization is a rise in the number of organizations across the globe that increases the demand for data backup which expected to boost the growth of the tape storage market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Tape Storage industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global tape storage market is segmented on the basis technology, component, end-user, industry vertical. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, DLT IV. On the basis of component the market is segmented as tape cartridges, tape vault. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as cloud providers, data centers, enterprises, others. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, oil and gas, government, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Tape Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Tape Storage market in these regions.

