The terminal automation systems are a combination of software and hardware, which are used for enhancing the safety of different types of terminals. A terminal normally refers to a storage facility of products such as gas, oil, and chemicals, among others. A terminal can also refer to the distribution centers, from where the products are directed to the point of sales (POS) locations.

The terminal automation systems are a combination of software and hardware, which are used for enhancing the safety of different types of terminals. A terminal normally refers to a storage facility of products such as gas, oil, and chemicals, among others. A terminal can also refer to the distribution centers, from where the products are directed to the point of sales (POS) locations.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Implico Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TechnipFMC plc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The higher level of safety and security providing by these systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the terminal automation market. Moreover, the demand for terminal automation systems is further boosted by the advancement of greenfield terminal infrastructure across the globe. The growing exploration of shale gas is anticipated to offer unique growth opportunities for the terminal automation systems market globally.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Terminal Automation industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global terminal automation market is segmented on the basis of components, project type, vertical. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of project type, the market is segmented as brownfield projects, greenfield projects. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as oil & gas, chemical, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Terminal Automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

