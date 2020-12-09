Non-woven Adhesives Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Non-woven Adhesives industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Non-woven Adhesives market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Non-woven Adhesives industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Non-woven Adhesives market are Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc, Henkel AG, Copind SRL, H.B. Fuller, Savare Specialty Adhesives, Bostik SA, Moresco Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow& Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Lohmann-Koester and others.

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Scenario

Global Non-woven adhesives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.96 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth of emerging economies, rising penetration of disposable hygiene products and increasing urban population.

Non-woven Adhesives Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry:

Non-woven adhesives are widely used in the manufacturing industries of hygiene product. They are comprised of base polymers, additives, diluents, antioxidants and plasticizers. Non-woven adhesives are cost-effective and are extensively used in our day to day applications such as medical, adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, baby care and others.

Market Drivers:

Huge investments in developing countries of APAC; this factor will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Growth of emerging economies will also propel the market in near future

Rising penetration of disposable hygiene products will also help in the market growth

Increasing urban population and the usage of hygiene products by them; this factor will also help the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Stagnant growth in the baby diaper segment in matured markets; this factor will act as a restraint for the market

Volatility in the prices of raw materials will also hamper the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The 2020 Annual Non-woven Adhesives Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Non-woven Adhesives Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Non-woven Adhesives Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Non-woven Adhesives market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this Non-woven Adhesives market research report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Non-woven Adhesives market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Non-woven Adhesives market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Non-woven Adhesives market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Non-woven Adhesives market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The Non-woven Adhesives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Others

By Application

Baby Care

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical

Others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

