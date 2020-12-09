Vanadium (V) is a white ductile metal belonging to group V of the periodic system of elements and it forms compounds mainly in valence states +3, +4 and +5. Vanadium are used to make steel alloys, use in space vehicles, nuclear reactors and aircraft carriers, etc. Vanadium is used to make Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) as it create a reliable, safe and stable solution for the storage of renewable energy. Vanadium pentoxide can be used in the manufacture of dyes and printing fabrics as a catalyst. Vanadium is also used for treating, low blood sugar, high cholesterol, heart disease, prediabetes and diabetes tuberculosis, syphilis, a form of tired blood and for preventing cancer.
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vanadium’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are MT. EVRAZ KGOK (Russia),Bushveld Minerals (South Africa),Largo Resources (Brazil),Treibacher Industrie AG. (Austria),Tremond Alloys & Metals Corp. (United States),Xining Special Steel (China),Australian Vanadium (Australia),Vanadiumcorp (Canada),Hebei Iron & Steel (China),AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (Netherlands)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Steel Alloys, Ceramics, Dyes, Printing Fabrics, Others), Vanadium Minerals (Patronite, Carnotite, Vanadinite, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Use for Commercial Energy Storage
Growth Drivers
Increasing Use of Vanadium in the Automobile Industry
Challenges that Market May Face:
Fluctuating Prices of Vanadium
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
