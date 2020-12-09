Brain disease is a type of central nervous system diseases. It refers to disabilities that affect the brain. There are various disability condition present in the brain disease such as brain deterioration, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s disease and others. There are various symptoms of brain diseases such as headache, memory loss, tremors, increased reflexes, slurred speech, paralysis, and inability to concentrate among others. Surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy are the various treatment types used for brain disease.

Players Includes:

Pfizer Inc. (United States), Eli Lilly (United States), F. Hoffmann La Roche AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (United States), Abbvie Inc. (United States), AC Immune SA (Switzerland), Allergan PLC (Ireland), Merck & Co (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and AstraZeneca plc (United Kingdom).

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Brain Cancer, Alzheimer Disease, Alcoholism, Amnesia, Epilepsy, Meningitis, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Offline Pharmacy), Diagnosis Type (CT Scan, MRI, PET-CT Scan, Molecular Testing, EEG, Others), Treatment Type (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy)

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Brain Diseases and Their Treatments

Reducing Prices of Some Brain Disease Treatment

Market Trend

Rising Government Support for Improving Healthcare System

Technological Advancement Related to Brain cancer

Restraints

Contrary Effects with the Medications

Unfavorable Compensation Policies

Opportunities

Increasing Health Care Expenditure in Developing Country

Escalating Therapeutic Applications of Brain Monitoring Devices

