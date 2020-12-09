A comprehensive market report, prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR), has been published and is titles as Automotive Turbocharger Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026”. And, as per analysts who worked on the report, the market will chart a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of over 5% over the forecast period. Thant means a deluge of opportunities is on its way to the market players, ready to be tapped into.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17264

Stringent Emission Norms Fueling Growth in Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market over the Forecast Period

Some of the significant drivers of growth in the global automotive turbo charger market include emission norms across countries, getting more stringent by the year, and a growing clamor for high power output vehicles. Thus, one notes manufacturers hustling to install vehicles with turbochargers. And, as smaller engines have lower excise duty, players want to downsize, taking on turbo chargers as the perfect solution.

So, in a nutshell, it can safely be said that good fuel economy and low emission, coupled in a smaller engine size is the driving force behind the high growth trajectory of the global automotive turbo charger market over the forecast period.

Also, it is noteworthy here that turbo chargers are not just used in diesel vehicles but also gasoline vehicles. And, since gasoline vehicles perform better in the exhaust front, these would see notable demand. Besides, some of the places in the world are mulling over the ban on diesel vehicles due to pollution creating a serious menace over major cities. Some of these cities are Madrid, Athens, New Delhi, and Frankfurt.

Here, it is pertinent to point out that due to the reasons mentioned above, and the growth that these are set to drive, there is an increase in investment in R&D (Research and Development) noted. A number of players are also focusing on expansion of R&D. And, thus it does not come as a surprise that the market is flanked with presence of innovative products such as e-turbo chargers. These are considered to revolutionize the market landscape over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape of Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market to be Fragmented over the Forecast Period

The global automotive turbo charger market is fragmented and key players in the market, flanking its landscape are Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Technologies, Cummins Inc., Eaton, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Cardone Industries, among others. Players are focused on product differentiation and improvement via innovation. And, some go for mergers and acquisitions and exploration of synergy with other players.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=17264

Europe to Project Solid Growth Statistics over the Forecast Period of 2018-2026

Home to a mature market for diesel vehicles, Europe will chart significant growth over the Forecast Period. Besides, some very prominent players flank the market. Another region that will present players with new opportunities of growth is the Asia Pacific (APAC). Growth here is attributable to increasing levels of disposable income, and government support.

The global automotive turbocharger market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Engine

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Operation

Conventional Turbocharger

e-turbocharger

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

Twin Turbo

VGT/ VNT

Wastegate

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-road Vehicle

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=17264

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research 90 Sate Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com