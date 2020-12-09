Increasing demand towards maintaining casual and formal attire for white-collar professionals coupled with rising number of IT professionals at global level is expected to drive the socks market growth. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Global socks market is expected to grow with the changing trends in shoes and leather industry. Furthermore, new opportunities are expected to be visible due to the the changing weather patterns, demand for natural fabrics, and fashion trends like IoT wearable making it a promising opportunity in the near future. As per the report of TMR, global socks market size was valued US$ 42.5 bn in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. In 2027, socks market size estimated to reach US$ 74.9 bn.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Socks Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9470

Celebrity Endorsement By Key Brands Are Influencing on Market Growth

Companies are endorsing different athletes to promote their products. It has been observed that large number of young consumers prefer to purchase product which are promoted by their favorite athletes. This factor is also influencing the growth of the global socks market. And this trend is likely to influence growth over the forecast period.

Rising usage of social media will work as a positive factor of shocks market. Companies are investing on digital media campaign to increase their market reach. Availability of reviews, blogs, and uploaded images of the latest fashionable ranges which the consumer share on their social media account are also influencing the market.

The demand for natural fibers such as cotton is considerably high for socks manufacturing. The demand for natural fiber material for manufacturing of socks is relatively high in developed economies owing to the sustainability of natural fibers. However, natural fibers are expected to lose considerable market share to synthetic fibers such as nylon and polyester. The demand for socks manufactured from synthetic or manmade fibers are relatively high in developing economies owing to their low price.

Rising number of ecommerce players at global level will boost the market growth. Consumers prefer to compare product in various ecommerce portals before making their purchase decision.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9470

Trend of Wearing Open Footwear Will Slowdown Socks Demand

It has been observed that trend of wearing open footwear is increasing at a higher pace. Shoe manufacturers are advertising their products without socks. These fashion trends will hamper the market growth in coming years.

This information is included in the report titled, “Socks Market (Type – Athletic Socks, Specialty Socks, Trouser Socks, Casual Socks, and Multiple Toe Socks; Material – Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Waterproof Breathable Membrane, and Others; Gender – Men, Women, and Kids; Distribution Channel – Wholesale and Retail (Online, Supermarkets, and Hypermarkets); Age – 0-14, 15-24, 25-34, and Above 35; Sports – Running, Cycling, Ball Games, and Pressurized Socks) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”

The socks market is segmented as below:

By Type:

Athletic Socks

Specialty Socks

Trouser Socks

Casual Socks

Multiple Toe Socks

By Material:

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Others

By Gender:

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel:

Wholesale

Retail Online Supermarkets Hypermarkets



By Age:

0-14

15-24

25-34

Above 35

By Sports:

Running

Cycling

Ball Games

Pressurized Socks

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Socks Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9470

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700 Albany, NY 12207 Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com