Windsurfing sustains its position by being rapidly growing water sports all across the globe. With enough factors to fuel the demand, windsurfers from around the globe are transforming natural water bodies into their spot for surface water sporting. Makers of windsurfing equipment keep on developing new boards and sails to enhance the aquadynamic performance of the windsurfers. Weight of the surfer, style of surfing, and various windsurfing types are key criteria contributing in the improvement of equipment, for example, windsurfing sails and windsurfing boards.

Some of the major players operating in the global windsurfing equipment market are S.A, Societe BIC, Ricci International Srl, Kona Windsurfing Ab, TABOU SURFBOARDS, Shriro Holdings Ltd., Point 7 International Ltd., Kai Nalu Incorporated, Mistral International B.V., Drops Boards SAS, and Witchcraft Windsurfing.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) the global market for windsurfing equipment is estimated to experience robust CAGR within the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The global market is prognosticated to reach around worth of US$450 Mn in in terms of revenue by the end of forecast period, 2022.

North America to Be Biggest Market in Entire World

In terms of product type, in 2017, the windsurfing equipment market was dominated by coolrider windsurfing boards, and, the demand is expected to surge exponentially higher than other kind of items accessible in the market. Geographically, North America region is likely to continue as the biggest market for windsurfing equipment in the entire world. North America’s windsurfing equipment market is foreseen to reach around worth of US$110 Mn value. The US is the biggest hub for the sports event related to wind surfing, where International Sailing Federation manages the undertakings. Higher cooperation in water sports, for example, windsurfing over the US is estimated to drive the development of windsurfing equipment market in the region.

An ideal mix of surfing and sailing, windsurfing has risen as a standout amongst the most mainstream and quickly developing water sports on the planet. As windsurfing fans from around the world keep on seeking challenges by free-styling through huge waves, adequate windsurfing equipment turns into the sole methods for their wellbeing. Quickly changing streams of ocean waves additionally support the significance of having fitting windsurfing equipment. From sails and boards, producers of windsurfing equipment keep on remodelling their contributions by testing new plans that enhance the dynamic execution of windsurfers over various conditions. Be that as it may, remarkable attributes of windsurfing equipment, which incorporate long item life cycle, low substitution rate and enhanced strength, are turning into the main source behind the substantial development of global windsurfing equipment market.

Collective Features Of Sailing Surfing To Contribute In Market Development

By consolidating the components of surfing and sailing, windsurfing has picked up way of life as surface water sports where the windsurfer explores through low tides and high tides on an aquadynamic board. With a sail appended to the board, windsurfing boards are fueled by wind blowing over surface of sea. Each of the windsurfing equipment is characterized by the skills of the surfer, conditions, and so on.

Key Takeaways:

An ideal mix of surfing and sailing, windsurfing has risen as a standout amongst the most mainstream and quickly developing water sports all over the world.

Remarkable attributes of windsurfing equipment, which incorporate long item life cycle, low substitution rate and enhanced strength, are turning into the main source behind the substantial development of global windsurfing equipment market.

