North America off-road vehicles market are expected to capture over 55% industry share by 2024. Augmented government expenditure for improving recreational activities to attract more consumers stimulating industry share. Huge consumer base along with presence of infrastructure for using ATVs are primarily boosting the product demand. The rising popularity of off-road sports events such as Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, The Off-Road Championship (TORC), Grand National Cross Country are instigating the business growth.

Manufacturing companies such as Polaris and Kawasaki are focusing on installing improved technology such as GPS tracking and mobile tracking in the off-road vehicles for capturing market share. Improved riding performance along with advanced technological features supporting product profile will drive the off-road vehicles market share from 2018 to 2024.\

All-Terrain Vehicles Safety Institute (ATVSI) is strongly promoting the usage of helmet and seatbelt while driving to avoid accidental damages. Rising number of accidents owing to avoidance of safety measure while driving vehicles are majorly hampering the business growth. Complex structure, large tires, and four-wheel drivetrain system affect automobile performance limiting off-road vehicles market expansion.

Increasing demand for off-road vehicles among consumers owing to surging adventure & sporting events significantly boosting industry penetration. Rising spending on recreation and leisure practices are strongly supporting product demand. In 2017, Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced 14 grants with USD 2.3 million financial support for recreation facilities such as golf, hiking, fishing, and camping in the state. These key factors are anticipated to boost off-road vehicles market during the forecast period.

Military segment is likely to witness significant gains at around 5.5% from 2018 to 2024. Surging product adoption owing to highly mobile, enhanced durability and effectively conveyance personal & cargo are the key benefits strongly supporting off road vehicle demand. Border security, combat operations and consignment transport are among key applications mainly instigating product demand from this segment.

Off-road vehicles market has the presence of prominent players including Polaris, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Arctic Cat, Suzuki, and Can-Am. Other notable companies are Kubota Corporation, John Deere, Caterpillar, Bombardier, KYMCO, Taiwan Golden Bee, and Shoupu. Manufacturing companies are investing heavily on R&D for product development to enhance the overall performance and efficiency of the products.

Same Point Form TOC:

Chapter 4. Off-Road Vehicles Market, By Vehicle

4.1. Global off-road vehicles market share by aircraft, 2017 & 2024

4.1.1. All-terrain vehicles (ATV)

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.2. Side by side vehicles (SSV)/utility task vehicles (UTV)

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.3. Off-road motorcycles

4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.1.4. Snowmobiles

4.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.1.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. Off-Road Vehicles Market, By Application

5.1. Global off-road vehicles market share by application, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Utility

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.3. Sports

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.4. Recreation

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

5.5. Military

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013–2024

