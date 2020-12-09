The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) market.

Key Points of the Global Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) Market Report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) industry up to 2026.

The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Automotive AHSS (Advanced High-Strength Steel) market are included as given below:

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

POSCO

Tata Steel

SSAB AB

United Steel

AK Steel Holding

Baoshan Iron & Steel

Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Breakdown Data by Type

Dual Phase Steel

Martensitic Steel

Boron Steel

TRIP Steel

Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dual Phase Steel

1.2.3 Martensitic Steel

1.2.4 Boron Steel

1.2.5 TRIP Steel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel）, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ArcelorMittal

8.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

8.1.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

8.1.3 ArcelorMittal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ArcelorMittal Product Description

8.1.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

8.2 ThyssenKrupp

8.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

8.2.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview

8.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Product Description

8.2.5 ThyssenKrupp Related Developments

8.3 POSCO

8.3.1 POSCO Corporation Information

8.3.2 POSCO Overview

8.3.3 POSCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 POSCO Product Description

8.3.5 POSCO Related Developments

8.4 Tata Steel

8.4.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

8.4.2 Tata Steel Overview

8.4.3 Tata Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Tata Steel Product Description

8.4.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

8.5 SSAB AB

8.5.1 SSAB AB Corporation Information

8.5.2 SSAB AB Overview

8.5.3 SSAB AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SSAB AB Product Description

8.5.5 SSAB AB Related Developments

8.6 United Steel

8.6.1 United Steel Corporation Information

8.6.2 United Steel Overview

8.6.3 United Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 United Steel Product Description

8.6.5 United Steel Related Developments

8.7 AK Steel Holding

8.7.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation Information

8.7.2 AK Steel Holding Overview

8.7.3 AK Steel Holding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AK Steel Holding Product Description

8.7.5 AK Steel Holding Related Developments

8.8 Baoshan Iron & Steel

8.8.1 Baoshan Iron & Steel Corporation Information

8.8.2 Baoshan Iron & Steel Overview

8.8.3 Baoshan Iron & Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Baoshan Iron & Steel Product Description

8.8.5 Baoshan Iron & Steel Related Developments

9 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.4 China

10.3.4 Southeast Asia

10.3.4 India

11 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Distributors

11.3 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive AHSS（Advanced High-Strength Steel） Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

