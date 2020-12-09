The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) market.

Key Points of the Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) industry up to 2026.

The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) market are included as given below:

Sensata Technologies

Continental

Pacific Industrial

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

Huf Electronics

Delphi Automotive

Bartec USA

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology

Nira Dynamics

Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Breakdown Data by Type

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) development trends with SWOT analysis

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Direct TPMS

1.2.3 Indirect TPMS

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Sensata Technologies

8.1.1 Sensata Technologies Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sensata Technologies Overview

8.1.3 Sensata Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Sensata Technologies Product Description

8.1.5 Sensata Technologies Related Developments

8.2 Continental

8.2.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.2.2 Continental Overview

8.2.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Continental Product Description

8.2.5 Continental Related Developments

8.3 Pacific Industrial

8.3.1 Pacific Industrial Corporation Information

8.3.2 Pacific Industrial Overview

8.3.3 Pacific Industrial Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Pacific Industrial Product Description

8.3.5 Pacific Industrial Related Developments

8.4 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

8.4.1 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation Information

8.4.2 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Overview

8.4.3 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Product Description

8.4.5 ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Related Developments

8.5 Huf Electronics

8.5.1 Huf Electronics Corporation Information

8.5.2 Huf Electronics Overview

8.5.3 Huf Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Huf Electronics Product Description

8.5.5 Huf Electronics Related Developments

8.6 Delphi Automotive

8.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

8.6.2 Delphi Automotive Overview

8.6.3 Delphi Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Delphi Automotive Product Description

8.6.5 Delphi Automotive Related Developments

8.7 Bartec USA

8.7.1 Bartec USA Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bartec USA Overview

8.7.3 Bartec USA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Bartec USA Product Description

8.7.5 Bartec USA Related Developments

8.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

8.8.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Overview

8.8.3 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems Related Developments

8.9 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology

8.9.1 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Overview

8.9.3 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Product Description

8.9.5 Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Related Developments

8.10 Nira Dynamics

8.10.1 Nira Dynamics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nira Dynamics Overview

8.10.3 Nira Dynamics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Nira Dynamics Product Description

8.10.5 Nira Dynamics Related Developments

9 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.4 China

10.3.4 Southeast Asia

10.3.4 India

11 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Distributors

11.3 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive TPMS（Tire-Pressure Monitoring System) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

