Europe accounted for maximum industry share in the global catamarans market owing to the largest manufacturing base. Advanced manufacturing facilities and highly experienced workforce are significantly influencing the global buyers. Industry players such as Fountaine Pajot, Lagoon, Bali, and Catana Group are highly preferred by high-end consumers present across the globe.

North America catamarans market will grow at 3.5% from 2018 to 2024. Rising disposable income has led to increased spending on luxury boating activities such as cruisers and yachts, thereby boosting the industry growth. In addition, the U.S. is largest contributor of the recreational boating industry, providing stable growth platform over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing participation in recreational boating that includes boat racing, sailing, cruising, and motorsports has led to considerable growth in high performance ships. Proliferating disposable income per capita is among the prominent factors contributing to the increasing popularity of ships that feature comfort, luxurious spaces, and ease of maneuverability. Rising awareness of these recreational boats and the number of clients willing to invest in the products are expected to drive the overall catamarans market share from 2018 to 2024.

High consumer inclination towards recreational boating in several developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Italy has resulted in increased multihull penetration. Proliferating demand for replacing old structures with the advanced models will significantly contribute in revenue generation. Architectural development, technology advancement, economic improvement, and enhanced performance parameters will further drive the catamarans market share.

In 2016, according to the U.S. National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA), around 60% of the global catamarans were manufactured in France. In addition, it stated South Africa was the second largest manufacturing nation, wherein 90% of the production was dedicated for exports. Other major economies contributing significantly in the manufacturing sector are the U.S., Germany, Sweden, UK, and Netherland. Moreover, industry participants providing customized features as per client requirement is expected to fuel the global catamarans market growth over the forecast period.

Major catamarans market players are Catana Group, Outremer Yachting, Fountaine Pajot, Grup Aresa Internaciona, Lagoon, and Robertson & Caine. Other notable players include African Cats, Matrix Yachts, Seawind, LOMOcean Design, Voyage, Incat Crowther, Bavaria, Alumarine Shipyard, and LeisureCat. They are focused on developing high speed boats that feature improved structural stability with improved performance. Manufacturers are also emphasizing on reducing sailor risk in the event of extreme weather conditions.

