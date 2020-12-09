This report studies the global Coconut Coir market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Coconut Coir market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Key Player: Geewin Exim, Sai Cocopeat Export Private Limited, MS Exporters, Allwin Coir, Benlion Coir Industries, Travancore Cocotuft, and Classic Coir.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of product type, the global coconut coir market is segmented into:

Brown Fiber

White Fiber

Buffering Coir

Bristle Coir

On the basis of source, the global coconut coir market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global coconut coir market is segmented into:

Matting

Netting

Upholstery-mattresses

Agriculture

Others (Brooms, Brushes, etc.)

On the basis of end-use industry, the global coconut coir market is segmented into:

Packaging

Bedding & Flooring

Agricultural

Automobile

Others

On the basis of region, the global coconut coir market is segmented into:

U.S. Canada North America

U.K. Germany Italy France Russia Spain Rest of Europe Europe

China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Asia Pacific

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Latin America

GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Middle East

North Africa Central Africa South Africa Africa



