North America rear spoiler market will capture highest revenue share accounting for approximately USD 2 billion till 2024. Rising demand for improved rear spoilers owing to increased production of high-speed cars will drive the regional growth. High sales of SUVs across the region will contribute significantly to the revenue generation. Moreover, drop in prices of these vehicles will further support the region’s dominance over the next eight years.

Europe will showcase steady growth owing to presence of major automakers and recovering economy across the region. Industry participants are focusing on R&D activities for improvements in material quality and product performance, fostering the industry growth. High adoption of electric vehicles in countries including Sweden, Netherlands will further strengthen the product penetration.

Carbon fiber is likely to witness more than 7% CAGR over the coming years. High acceptance from sports utility and high-speed vehicles will primarily drive the rear spoiler market. High preference by aftermarket participants owing to flexibility in customization done by independent service providers will further escalate the industry growth. The substantial growth can also be attributed to provision of the benefits such as light weight, high strength, enhanced appearance & finish, and durability.

Rear spoiler market from ABS plastic will account for highest revenue share of more than 40% till 2024. Shifting manufacturers preference towards usage of ABS materials owing to their beneficial chemical properties, that offer protection against dents and heat resistance. Improved fit & finish is another factor that will support the material’s dominance till 2024.

Rear spoiler market share will surpass 44 million units by 2024. Rising implementation in MPVs, SUVs, and hatchbacks coupled with increased sales of SUVs across the globe will primarily drive the industry growth. Regular innovations in automobile industry for overall reduction of vehicle weight has resulted in high installation of plastic components. These innovations are likely to further propel the product penetration over the forecast timeframe.

Numerous cars are currently equipped with rear spoilers for minimizing the accident rates and enhancing the fuel efficiency. Several customers prefer rear spoilers for aesthetic benefits, strengthening the industry penetration. Manufacturers are focusing on mass production of composite materials for reduction in raw material cost. This will reduce the overall cost of rear spoilers, inducing immense potential to the industry over the next eight years.

Rear spoiler market from aftermarket will hold major share crossing 75% over the coming years owing to cost effectiveness of these products as compared to their counterparts. OEMs will exhibit 5% CAGR owing to consumer’s loyalty and trust towards component manufacturers.

