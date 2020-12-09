This report studies the global Gourmet Salts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gourmet Salts market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Gourmet Salts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Gourmet Salts Market report helps to analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Gourmet Salts Market Sales 2020 Industry Trend and Forecast 2026.

Key Player: J.C.Peacock, The Meadow, SeaSalt Superstore LLC, The Savory Pantry, Evolution Salt Co., and HEPP’S Salt C.

Market Opportunities

Rising focus of manufacturers to introduce attractive packaging for gourmet salts is expected to foster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, SaltWorks introduced three new retail-ready packaging styles for its reimagined gourmet and specialty sea salt brand, Artisan Salt Company. The company showcased the new packaging at the Winter Fancy Food Show, which takes place in San Francisco, CA from January 22 to January 24.

Growing demand for smoked sea salts which are produced by the natural smoking method that uses real wood fires to infuse the salt crystals with natural smoke. For instance, in March 2015, Hollywood Farmer’s Market added Spice Alley–a new extension of the market devoted to spices and gourmet sea salts. Vendors such as Hepps Salt Co would offer exotic selections of gourmet salts that include Smoked Salts, Natural Blends, Cooking Salts and Finishing Salts.

Gourmet Salts Market 2019 forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

