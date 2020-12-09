Remote Surgical Equipment Market: Introduction

Remote surgery, also known as tele surgery, involves robots performing a surgical operation on a patient situated at a distant site

Surgeon controls the movements by small handles attached to master input devices designed intentionally for remote handling

These movements are reproduced by robots, giving the surgeon a direct control on the surgery while being distant

This technology has the capability to facilitate advanced surgery procedures to those individuals who live in remote areas and away from large medical facilities

Remote surgery offers certain benefits over traditional mini-invasive surgeries, such as 3D vision, and an ergonomic system with motion capabilities.

View Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/remote-surgical-equipment-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery

The global remote surgical equipment market is being driven by increasing preference toward minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is preferred for remote procedures. This can be attributed to minimally invasive procedures being less painful due less bleeding and number of cuts unlike traditional surgeries. MIS can be performed with the help of robots from remote locations. This factor is driving the global remote surgical equipment market.

Rapid technological breakthroughs in medical robotics

The global remote surgical equipment market is driven by rapid technological breakthroughs in medical robotics. For instance, MiroSurge is a modular tele surgical system for MIS procedures, which combines various robotic components, including three robot arms and at least two other instruments. Furthermore, Da Vinci is a computer assisted tele manipulator that allows surgeons to remotely perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex and delicate dissection or reconstruction system procedures for a variety of conditions, including cardiac, urologic, gynecologic, and pediatric surgery. Such instances are driving the global remote surgical equipment market.

Get Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74634

Advancements in information and communication technology

The global remote surgical equipment market is being driven by advancements in the information and communication technology (ICT). For instance, the Lindbergh operation was a completely remote surgical operation performed by a team of French surgeons from New York on a patient located in France. During this procedure, a transatlantic fiber optic service having high bandwidth and running at 10 Megabits per second restricted delays to 200 milliseconds, thus providing real time view during the procedure. Furthermore, development and adoption of 5G communication networks is expected to facilitate more number of remote surgeries. These factors are likely to fuel the expansion of the global remote surgical equipment market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74634

North America to Lead Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market

North America is expected to dominate the global remote surgical equipment market due to increase in acceptance of remote surgeries by patients, advanced health care infrastructure, and rise in investments in R&D

Growing incidences of chronic disorders, especially orthopedic and neurological disorders, which are treated with advanced MIS surgery, are propelling the market growth in North America

Asia Pacific is projected to be a major market for remote surgical equipment after North America due to rapid development of robotic surgical systems and increase in demand for surgical robots in countries such as China and India

Ageing population and strong focus on health care and manufacturing expertise are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the remote surgical equipment market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

Buy Now Report :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74634<ype=S

Key Players operating in Global Market

The global remote surgical equipment market is concentrated due to the presence of a few major players in the global market. The demand for remote surgical equipment is gradually increasing in developed economies and awareness has risen in emerging countries. Key players operating in the global market are:

Intuitive Surgical

Auris Health, Inc.

IRobot Corporation

MAZOR Robotics (Medtronic)

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

SRI Intentional

Simbionix USA Corporation

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Simulated Surgical Systems, LLC

VirtaMed AG

Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market: Research Scope

The global remote surgical equipment market can be segmented on the basis of component, application, and region

Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market, by Component

Systems

Accessories

Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market, by Application

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Others

Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Global Remote Surgical Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hemorrhoid-treatment-devices-market-to-grow-at-over-4-6-cagr-from-2018-to-2026-transparency-market-research-301001722.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/asthma-copd-drugs-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-promising-4-1-percent-cagr-between-2016-and-2024/