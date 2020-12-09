This report studies the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market report helps to analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Sales 2020 Industry Trend and Forecast 2026.

Key Player: Clariant International Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemical Limited, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, Chemtura Corporation, Nabaltec AG, FRX Polymer Inc, Huber Engineered Material, Amfine Chemical Corporation, and THOR Group Ltd

Market Opportunities

The growing production of rubber is expected to accelerate the market growth of non-halogenated flame retardant. Non-halogenated flame retardant is widely used as a filler in the production of rubber. Moreover, the non-halogenated flame retardant is an excellent smoke suppressants and are affordable. Therefore, growing usage of non-halogenated flame retardant in the production of rubber will favor the market growth in the near future.

Increasing usage of non-halogenated flame across medical equipment is expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, rising replacement of halogenated flame with non-halogenated flame due to growing environmental concern will further, stimulate the market growth of non-halogenated flame in the near future.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market 2019 forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

