Cancer is a disease characterized by abnormal cell grow in a way that they invade other normal cells of the body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 200 types of cancer are prevalent globally, resulting in over 14.1 million new cases of cancer every year. Breast cancer is the second most prevalent type of cancer across the world. Genetic factors, obesity, lack of physical exercise, alcohol consumption, old age, hormone replacement therapy during menopause, exposure to radiation, early age of menstruation, and having children at a late age or not at all are some of the common risk factors for breast cancer.

Breast cancer usually originates from the inner lining of milk ducts or lobules responsible for supplying the milk. This is a malignant type of tumor that can spread to other cells in the body. The type of cancer which starts in lobules is referred as lobular carcinoma, while the other that develops from milk ducts is called ductal carcinoma. Breast cancer is the most common type of invasive cancer affecting women globally.

Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody, which is one of the best option to treat breast cancer. It is especially used for breast cancer that is human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive. It can be used alone or in combination with other chemotherapy agents. Trastuzumab is administered by slow injection just below the skin or injection into a vein. Common side effects include infection, fever, cough, trouble sleeping, headache, and rash. Other severe side effects include allergic reactions, heart failure, and lung disease. Usage of trastuzumab during pregnancy could harm the baby. Trastuzumab works by binding to the HER2 receptor and slowing down cell duplication.

Trastuzumab is sold under the brand name Herceptin and manufactured by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 1998 and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in August 2000. It is included in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the safe and effective medicines needed in a health system. Patents on Herceptin expired in Europe in July 2014 and will expire in the U.S. in June 2019.

The global trastuzumab market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to high incidence rate and rise in prevalence of breast cancer. These factors have encouraged a large number of market players to undertake research and development activities. Therefore, the current pipeline of breast cancer drugs is strong and equipped with a large number of promising drugs. This is projected to boost the growth of the global trastuzumab market. However, high cost of the treatment is expected to hamper market growth.

The global trastuzumab market can be segmented based on distribution channel and region. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales.

Geographically, the global trastuzumab market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region can be sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global trastuzumab market due to rise in incidence of breast cancer and early launch of new pharmaceutical products in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most attractive market for trastuzumab during the forecast period due to presence of large patient pool and various control programs by governments in the region.

Key players in the global trastuzumab market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., Samsung Bioepis, Celltrion Healthcare, Biocon Limited, and Amgen, Inc. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as collaborations, new product launches partnerships, and agreements to gain competitive advantage in the market.

