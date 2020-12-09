This report studies the global India De-aromatic Solvents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global India De-aromatic Solvents market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global India De-aromatic Solvents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

India De-aromatic Solvents Market report helps to analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global India De-aromatic Solvents Market Sales 2020 Industry Trend and Forecast 2026.

Key Player: Exxon Mobil Corporation,Total S.A.,Royal Dutch Shell plc,Isu Exachem,Mehta Petro Refineries,Avani Petrocehm Pvt Ltd.,Raj Petro Specialties P. Ltd.,Eastern Petroleum Private Limited

Market Opportunities

Various manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity of de-aromatized in order to expand their presence in India. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Exxon Mobil expanded its production capacity by 250,000 tons for global hydrocarbon solvents. It produces a range of de-aromatic solvents in its facilities located in Singapore and Antwerp.

Growth in the chemical and petrochemical industry in India due to the increasing production of chemicals will favor the market growth of de-aromatized solvent over the forecast period. According to the Invest India, total production of major chemicals and petrochemicals stood at 27,847 MT during 2018-2019, a growth of 4.15% over 2017 to 2018. Thus, growth in the chemical industry in India is expected to augment the market growth.

