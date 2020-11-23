Fort Collins, Colorado – The Advanced Analytics Market 2020 Research Report provides information on the market size, share, trends, growth, competitive landscape, challenges and opportunities, revenue, and forecast to 2027. Reports Globe recently incorporated a comprehensive overview of the Advanced Analytics market into its extensive database. The Advanced Analytics Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This innovative report uses SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to get a deeper look at the Advanced Analytics market.

Advanced Analytics Market to reach USD 165.68 billion by 2025. Advanced Analytics Market valued approximately USD 16.68 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.24% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

IBM

KNIME

Oracle

Rapid Miner

SAP

SAS Institute

Accretive technologies

Angoss Software

Dell

FICO

HP

Information Builder

Microsoft

Micro strategy