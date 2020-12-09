The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Global Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Overview

Acetylated distarch adipate, is a modified starch derived from plant sources such as maize, tapioca etc. The acetylated distarch adipate is produced by treating the starch with acetic anhydride and adipic anhydride. The starch is modified chemically, physically, or enzymatically to improve the characteristics properties. The degree of substitution often called as DS is considered an important parameter for checking the performance and quality of modified starch. In the case of acetylated distarch adipate, it relates to the total number of hydroxyl groups replaced by the acetyl groups per unit in order to indicate the properties and application scope. The white coloured acetylated distarch adipate is widely used as thickener, emulsifier, binder and stabiliser in food products.

The acetylated distarch adipate enhances the stability of the food products at high temperature. In food application acetylated distarch adipate is mostly used as dry mixes in bakery products, in breakfast cereals, custard powders, infant food etc. The acetylated starch also finds application in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry as they increase the solubility when compared to the native starch. The acetylated distarch adipate with low DS is used as thickeners, conforming films, texturizers, encapsulation agents, adherents etc. The global acetylated distarch adipate market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference on the use of modified starch in end-use industries.

Global Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Starch is the most functional component in food products and a source of energy in the diet. The global acetylated distarch adipate market is driven by the demand to meet the requirements from the consumer end. The food industry mainly demands acetylated distarch adipate for modifying the texture, viscosity alterations, adhesion, gel formations etc.

The growing demand from various food product manufacturers drives the global acetylated distarch adipate market. The native starch does not fulfil the adequate property requirements which in turn boosts the global acetylated distarch adipate market. The acetylated distarch adipate plays a critical role in the technological functionality of products, significantly imparting the enhanced physiochemical properties. The growing industrial applications, is expected to impulse the global acetylated distarch adipate market during the forecast period.

Global Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source type, the acetylated distarch adipate market can be segmented as follows:-

Maize

Tapioca

Potato

Wheat

On the basis of application, acetylated distarch adipate market can be segmented as follows:-

Food Frozen Bakery & Confectionary Canned Foods Dried food products Pet food

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Paper & Pulp

Global Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global acetylated distarch adipate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The acetylated distarch adipate market in North America, is influenced with the food industries consuming acetylated distarch adipate to make food compatible with instant preparations and microwavable. The end user companies focussing on the use of acetylated distarch adipate to deliver particular texture and other enhanced properties, through which the overall food products looks tempting. Also, acetylated distarch adipate offers better stability at high temperatures, which ensures the food quality.

In the APEJ region, a robust go-to-market strategy of prominent players such as Ingredion Incorporated and others, intensifies the market competition. The key consumer trends in Asian countries such as food protection, convenience in food preparation, requirement of speciality nutrition and low or no calorie diet boost the acetylated distarch adipate market in APEJ region. The growth of acetylated distarch adipate market in Western Europe, is expected to derive from the growing demand of texturizer in the end use industries. The texture is considered a critical and important differentiator aspect apart from flavour in food products, in European countries.

Global Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global acetylated distarch adipate market include:

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Roquette Frères S.A

SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

