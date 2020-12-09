A detailed TV Analytics Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

Television sector in the electronics industry has rapidly revolutionized owing to the increasing digitalization and the varying preferences of the consumers. In order to meet the demands of the viewers, the content developers are increasingly developing the content in line with the preferences. The providers are also prefering the real-time decision making solutions for augmenting the viewership. This has led to the heightened adoption of the TV analytics solutions.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Alphonso

Amobee

Clarivoy

DC Analytics

Edgeware AB

Google

IBM Corporation

Nielsen

Realytics

Sambatv

The rising adoption of social advertising and social media has widely influenced the market demand for TV analytics globally. Besides, the advent of artificial intelligence and voice-based systems is gaining traction in the TV analytics market, creating major growth opportunities for the market players. However, inappropriate digital infrastructure in the digital economies is projected to hamper the growth of the TV analytics market.

The reports cover key developments in the TV Analytics Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from TV Analytics Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification market in the global market.

TV Analytics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global TV Analytics

Compare major TV Analytics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for TV Analytics providers

Profiles of major TV Analytics providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for TV Analytics -intensive vertical sectors

