For nearly a century, the critical communications industry has relied on narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks for mission-critical voice and low-speed data services. Over time, these systems have evolved from relatively basic analog radios to digital communications technologies, such as P25 (Project 25) and TETRA, to provide superior voice quality, end-to-end encryption and other advanced features. However, due to their inherent bandwidth and design limitations, even the most sophisticated digital LMR networks are unable to support mobile broadband and data-driven industrial IoT applications that have become vital for public safety, military, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and other segments of the critical communications industry.
The 3GPP-defined LTE and 5G NR standards have emerged as the leading candidates to fill this void. Over the last decade, a plethora of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and MVNO-based 3GPP networks have been deployed to deliver critical communications broadband capabilities – in addition to the use of commercial mobile operator networks – for application scenarios as diverse as PTT group communications, real-time mobile video surveillance, AR/VR (Augmented & Virtual Reality), wirelessly connected robotics, and automation in industrial environments. These networks range from nationwide public safety broadband platforms such as the United States’ FirstNet (First Responder Network), South Korea’s Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) and Britain’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) to regional cellular networks covering the service footprint of utility companies and localized wireless systems in settings such as railroads, airports, maritime ports, oil and gas production facilities, remote mining sites, factories and warehouses.
At present, most critical communications user organizations employ LTE and 5G NR as complementary technologies to augment existing voice-centric LMR networks with broadband capabilities. However, with the standardization and commercial availability of MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features, LTE and 5G NR networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of mobile broadband and industrial IoT capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice functionality comparable to that offered by traditional LMR systems.
Despite the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that global investments in LTE and 5G network infrastructure for critical communications will surpass $3 Billion by the end of 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for nearly $5 Billion by 2023.
Spanning over 2,000 pages, the “”LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”” report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering the use of LTE and 5G NR networks for critical communications.
- The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
- The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
This report package provides an in-depth assessment of LTE and 5G for critical communications including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, vertical sectors, application scenarios, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, as well as LTE and 5G network infrastructure investment forecasts from 2020 till 2030.
The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in both reports.
Topics Covered
The report package covers the following topics:
Report 1: The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
- Private LTE and 5G network ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks
- Analysis of vertical markets and applications – ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) and connected robotics for factory automation
- Operational models for private LTE and 5G networks including independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and private MVNO networks
- Mission-critical PTT/video/data services, deployable LTE/5G systems, cellular IoT, TSN (Time Sensitive Networking), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications) techniques, quantum cryptography, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host/multi-operator small cells, network slicing, MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) and other enabling technologies
- Key trends including the adoption of local and shared spectrum licensing, commercial readiness of private 5G systems for Industry 4.0, nationwide and city-wide public safety broadband network build-outs, regional mission/business-critical LTE networks for utilities and energy companies, localized private LTE/5G networks for railway infrastructure, ports, airports, mines, factories, warehouses, buildings, campuses and public venues, and pioneering neutral-host business models for enterprise and public wireless connectivity.
- Review of private LTE and 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of more than 40 live networks
- Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 600 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers and vertical-domain specialists
- Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Report 2: The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
- Public safety LTE and 5G ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- System architecture and key elements of public safety LTE and 5G systems
- Analysis of public safety broadband application scenarios and use cases – ranging from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to 5G era applications centered upon UHD (Ultra High Definition Video), AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), drones and robotics
- Operational models for public safety LTE and 5G networks including commercial, independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO networks
- PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) and other common approaches to financing and delivering dedicated public safety LTE and 5G networks
- MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE/5G systems, ProSe (Proximity Services) for D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, HPUE (High Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), network slicing, end-to-end security, high-precision positioning, 3GPP access over satellite/NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networking) platforms and other enabling technologies
- Key trends including hybrid RAN (Radio Access Network) implementations for nationwide public safety broadband networks, local and city-level LTE deployments to support police forces in developing countries, adoption of sub-500 MHz spectrum for mission-critical LTE networks, commercial readiness of 3GPP-compliant MCX functionality, LMR-based interim solutions for off-network communications, secure MVNO solutions with cross-border roaming, mobile operator-branded critical communications broadband platforms, 5G NR connectivity for applications requiring higher data rates and lower latencies, and localized 5G NR networks for incident scene management
- Review of public safety LTE/5G engagements worldwide including a detailed assessment of 10 nationwide public safety broadband projects and additional case studies of over 40 dedicated, hybrid, MVNO and commercial operator-supplied systems
- Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for public safety LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of 1,100 ecosystem players including LTE/5G equipment suppliers and public safety-domain specialists
- Strategic recommendations for public safety and government agencies, LTE/5G infrastructure, device and chipset suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, and commercial/private mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Key Questions Answered
The report package provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G in the critical communications industry?
- What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which vertical markets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO-based critical communications broadband networks worldwide?
- What are the existing and candidate licensed, unlicensed and shared spectrum bands for the operation of private LTE and 5G networks?
- What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the critical communications domain?
- What are the key applications of LTE and 5G for public safety, military, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and other verticals?
- Will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN and other nationwide public safety broadband networks eventually replace existing digital LMR networks?
- When will LTE and 5G supersede GSM-R as the predominant radio bearer for railway communications?
- How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE and 5G for critical communications and industrial IoT?
- When will MCX, IOPS, HPUE and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed in LTE and 5G networks?
- How will the integration of TSN enable 5G networks to deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity across a broad range of time-critical industrial IoT applications?
- Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should LTE/5G equipment suppliers, system integrators, vertical-domain specialists and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
List of Companies Mentioned:
The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report package:
- 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
- 450 MHz Alliance
- 450connect
- 4K Solutions
- 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership)
- 5GAA (5G Automotive Association)
- 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation)
- 5G-IA (5G Infrastructure Association)
- 6Harmonics/6WiLInk
- 7Layers
- A Beep/Diga-Talk+
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- A10 Networks
- Aaeon Technology
- AAR (American Association of Railroad)
- ABB
- ABS
- Abside Networks
- Abu Dhabi Police
- AccelerComm
- Accelleran
- Accenture
- ACCF (Australasian Critical Communications Forum)
- Accton Technology Corporation
- Accuver
- Ace Technologies Corporation
- AceAxis
- AceTel (Ace Solutions)
- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
- ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority)
- ACPDR (Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief)
- Action Technologies (Shenzhen Action Technologies)
- Active911
- Adax
- ADCOM911 (Adams County Communications Center)
- Adcor Magnet Systems
- Addis Ababa Light Rail
- ADF (Australian Defence Force)
- ADI (Analog Devices Inc.)
- ADLINK Technology
- ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)
- ADR (Aeroporti di Roma)
- ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)
- ADT
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- AdvanceTec Industries
- Advantech
- Advantech Wireless Technologies
- Aegex Technologies
- AEP Renewables
- Aerial Applications
- AeroMobile Communications
- AeroVironment
- Affarii Technologies
- Affirmed Networks
- AGCOM (Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni)
- Agile (Agile Interoperable Solutions)
- AGIS (Advanced Ground Information Systems)
- AGM Mobile
- Agnico Eagle
- AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France)
- AINA Wireless
- Air France
- Airbus
- Airgain
- Air-Lynx
- Airrays
- Airspan Networks
- Airwave Solutions
- Airwavz Solutions
- Ajman Police
- AKOS (Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia)
- Akoustis Technologies
- Alcobendas City Council
- Alcom (Alands Telecommunications)
- Alea/Talkway
- Alepo
- Alga Microwave
- Alibaba Group
- Allen Vanguard Wireless
- Allerio
- Alliander
- Allied Telesis
- Allot
- Alpha Networks
- Alpha Technologies
- Alphabet
- Alstom
- Altaeros
- Altair Semiconductor
- ALTÁN Redes
- Altice Europe
- Altice France
- Altice Labs
- Altice USA
- Altiostar Networks
- Altran
- Alvarion Technologies
- AM Telecom
- Amaggi
- Amarisoft
- Amazon
- Ambra Solutions
- Ambulance Victoria
- Amdocs
- Ameren Corporation
- América Móvil
- American Tower Corporation
- Amit Wireless
- AMN (Africa Mobile Networks)
- Amphenol Corporation
- Amtele Communication
- An Garda Síochána (Irish National Police Service)
- ANACOM (National Communications Authority, Portugal)
- Anatel (Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes)
- ANCOM (National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, Romania)
- Angolan Ministry of Interior
- Anktion (Fujian) Technology
- Anokiwave
- Anritsu Corporation
- ANS (Advanced Network Services)
- ANSI (American National Standards Institute)
- Antenna Company
- Anterix (pdvWireless)
- Antna Antenna Technology
- APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) International
- APD Communications
- API (American Petroleum Institute)
- APPA (American Public Power Association)
- Apple
- APSTAR (APT Satellite Company)
- APT (Asia-Pacific Telecommunity)
- Aptel (Association of Proprietary Infrastructure and Private Telecommunications Systems Companies, Brazil)
- Aptica
- Aqura Technologies (Veris)
- Arabsat
- Arcadyan Technology Corporation
- ARCEP (Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques)
- Archos
- ARCIA (Australian Radio and Communications Industry Association)
- Arete M
- AREU (Azienda Regionale Emergenza Urgenza)
- Argela/Netsia
- Argentine Federal Police
- ArgoNET
- ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)
- Arista Networks
- ARM
- Armasuisse (Federal Office for Defense Procurement, Switzerland)
- Armour Communications
- Arqiva
- ArrayComm
- ARRIS International
- Arrow Energy
- Artemis Networks
- Artesyn Embedded Computing
- Artiza Networks
- Aruba Networks
- Arukona
- Asavie
- ASELSAN
- AsiaInfo Technologies
- AsiaSat (Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company)
- Asiatelco Technologies
- Askey Computer Corporation
- ASMG (Arab Spectrum Management Group)
- ASOCS
- Aspire Technology
- Assured Wireless Corporation
- Astellia
- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
- ASTRID
- Astronics Corporation
- ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)
- Asylon
- AT&T
- Atel Antennas
- Athonet
- ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
- Atlas Telecom
- ATN International
- Atos
- ATT (Telecommunications and Transportation Regulation and Control Authority, Bolivia)
- AttoCore
- ATU (African Telecommunications Union)
- Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
- Auden Techno
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- Ausgrid
- Avanti Communications Group
- AVI
- Aviat Networks
- AVM
- AVX Corporation
- AW2S (Advanced Wireless Solutions and Services)
- AWWA (American Water Works Association)
- Axians
- Axione
- Axis Communications
- Axon
- Axtel
- Axxcelera Broadband Wireless
- Axxcss Wireless Solutions
- Azcom Technology
- Azetti Networks
- B+B SmartWorx
- BABS/FOCP (Federal Office for Civil Protection, Switzerland)
- BAE Systems
- BAI Communications
- Baicells Technologies
- BAKOM/OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)
- Ball Aerospace
- BandRich
- BandwidthX
- Barrett Communications
- BARTEC
- BASARNAS (National Search and Rescue Agency, Indonesia)
- BASE (Telenet)
- BASF
- BATM Advanced Communications
- BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)
- Baylin Technologies
- BayRICS (Bay Area Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority)
- BBB (BB Backbone Corporation)
- BBK Electronics Corporation
- BC Hydro
- BCDVideo
- BCE (Bell Canada)
- BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany)
- BDEW (Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, Germany)
- Beach Energy
- Beam Semiconductor
- BEC Technologies
- Beeline Armenia
- Beeper Communications
- Beijer Electronics Group
- Belden
- Belkin International
- Benetel
- BesoVideo
- BHE (Bonn Hungary Electronics)
- BHP
- Bilbao Metro
- Billion Electric
- BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications)
- Bird Technologies
- Bittium Corporation
- BK Technologies
- Black & Veatch
- Black Box Corporation
- BlackBerry
- Blackned
- BLiNQ Networks
- Blu Wireless
- Blue Danube Systems
- Blue Wireless
- Bluebird
- Blueforce Development Corporation
- BLUnet (Axpo WZ-Systems)
- BMI (Federal Ministry of Interior, Germany)
- BMKG (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Indonesia)
- BMVg (Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany)
- BMWi (Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany)
- BNetzA (Federal Network Agency, Germany)
- BNPB (Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management).
- BNPB (National Board for Disaster Management, Indonesia)
- Boeing Company
- Boelink (Shanghai Boelink Communication Technology)
- Boingo Wireless
- Boise Police Department
- Boliden
- Bombardier
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- BorgWarner
- Bosch Rexroth
- Boston Police Department
- Bouygues Telecom
- Boxchip
- BravoCom
- Brazilian Army
- Bredengen
- BRI (Paris Research and Intervention Brigade)
- Bridgewave Communications
- British Army
- Broadcom
- BroadForward
- Broadmobi (Shanghai Broadmobi Communication Technology)
- Broadpeak
- BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority)
- BSNL
- BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited)
- BT Group
- BTG (Dutch Association of Large-Scale ICT & Telecommunications Users)
- BTI Wireless
- B-TrunC (Broadband Trunking Communication) Industry Alliance
- Buenos Aires City Government
- Buenos Aires City Police
- Bulgarian Ministry of Interior
- Bullitt
- Bureau Veritas
- Busan Transportation Corporation
- BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems)
- BWT (BlueWaveTel)
- BYD
- C Spire
- CableFree (Wireless Excellence)
- CableLabs
- CACI International
- CACP (Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police)
- Cadence Design Systems
- CAFC (Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs)
- CalAmp
- Calgary Police Service
- Caliber Public Safety
- Callyo/10-21 Video
- Caltta
- Cambium Networks
- Cambridge Consultants
- CAMET (China Association of Metros)
- Camtel (Cameroon Telecommunications)
- Canadian Army
- Capita
- CapX Nederland
- Carbyne
- Cargotec
- Carlson Wireless Technologies
- Casa Systems
- CASIC (China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation)
- Casio Computer Company
- Cat Phones (Caterpillar)
- CATA (Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance)
- Catalyst Communications Technologies
- Cavli Wireless
- CBRS Alliance
- CCI (Communication Components Inc.)
- CCI Systems
- CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)
- CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)
- CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)
- CCww (Communications Consultants Worldwide)
- CDE (Clarksville Department of Electricity) Lightband
- CEA (Canadian Electricity Association)
- Celeno
- Celfinet
- CellAntenna Corporation
- Cellcom
- Cellnex Telecom
- cellXica
- Celona
- Cemig (Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais)
- Centerline Communications
- CENTRA Technology
- CentralSquare Technologies
- CenturyLink
- CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)
- Ceragon Networks
- CertusNet
- CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)
- CEVA
- CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad)
- Challenge Networks
- ChannelPorts
- Charter Communications
- Cheerzing (Xiamen Cheerzing IoT Technology)
- Chemring Technology Solutions
- Chengdu NTS
- Cheytec Telecommunications
- Chicago Police Department
- China All Access
- China Mobile
- China Satcom (China Satellite Communications)
- China Southern Power Grid
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chongqing Dima
- CHPC (Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation)
- Cibicom
- CICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)/China Xinke Group
- Ciena Corporation
- CIG (Cambridge Industries Group)
- Cincinnati Police Department
- CIO (Connected IO)
- Cirpack
- Cisco Systems
- CITEL (Inter-American Telecommunication Commission)
- CITIC Pacific Mining
- CITIG (Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group)
- City of Cape Town
- City of London Police
- City of Sendai
- Citymesh
- CitySwitch
- CK Hutchison Holdings
- Claro
- ClearSky Technologies
- Cleveland Police
- Clever Logic
- CloudMinds Technology
- Cloudstreet
- CLP Power Hong Kong
- CMIoT (China Mobile IoT)
- CN (Canadian National Railway Company)
- CND (Core Network Dynamics)
- CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)
- CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation)
- Cobham
- Codan Communications
- Cogisys
- Cohere Technologies
- Coherent Logix
- Collinear Networks
- Collins Aerospace
- Colombian Ministry of Defense
- Colony Capital
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Comba Telecom
- Comcast Corporation
- Comcores
- COMLAB
- CommAgility
- CommandWear Systems
- CommScope
- Compal
- Comprod
- ComReg (Commission for Communications Regulation, Ireland)
- Comrod Communication Group
- Comtech EF Data
- Comtech Telecommunications Corporation
- CONET Technologies
- Connect Tech
- Connectivity Wireless Solutions
- Contela
- Contour Networks
- Coolpad
- CopaSAT
- Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia)
- Coriant
- Cornerstone (CTIL)
- Cornet Technology
- Corning
- Cortina Access
- Cosemi Technologies
- Cosumnes Fire Department
- County of Renfrew Paramedic Service
- Coweaver
- Cox Communications
- CPqD (Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications, Brazil)
- Cradlepoint
- CRC (Communications Research Centre Canada)
- Cree
- CrisisGo
- Crown Castle International Corporation
- CS Corporation
- CTU (Czech Telecommunication Office)
- Cubic Corporation
- Cubic Telecom
- Custom MMIC
- CybertelBridge
- Cyrus Technology
- Dahua Technology
- Daimler
- Dali Wireless
- Dalton Utilities
- DAMM Cellular Systems
- Danish Energy Agency
- DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)
- Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group
- DataSoft
- DBcom
- DDPS (Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport, Switzerland)
- Dejero Labs
- DeKalb Police Department
- DEKRA
- Dell Technologies
- Delta/Agema
- Deltenna
- Dense Air
- Department of Home Affairs, Australia
- DEPEN (National Penitentiary Department, Brazil)
- DGA (Defense Procurement Agency, France)
- Dhaka Mass Transit Company
- Dialogic
- Digi International
- Digital Ally
- Digital Bridge Holdings
- Digital Colony/Freshwave Group
- Dimetor
- DISH Network Corporation
- DKK (Denki Kogyo)
- D-Link Corporation
- DMI
- DNA
- DND (Department of National Defence, Canada)
- Dongguan Electric Power Company
- Doogee
- Dorset Council
- DragonWave-X
- Drakontas
- DRDC (Defence Research and Development Canada)
- DriveNets
- Drone Aviation
- DroneSense
- Druid Software
- DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)
- DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway)
- DSBJ (Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing)
- DSTL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, United Kingdom)
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- Dubai Police
- Dublin City Council
- Dublin Fire Brigade
- Duke Energy Corporation
- Duons
- Durabook (Twinhead International Corporation)
- Duubee
- Dynabook
- e.GO Mobile
- EA Networks (Electricity Ashburton)
- Eastcom (Eastern Communications)
- Easycom (Shenzhen Easycom Electronics)
- E-Band Communications
- EBlink
- EchoStar Corporation
- ECI Telecom
- Ecom Instruments
- Ecotel
- ECT (Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam)
- EDF (Électricité de France)
- EDF Energy
- Edgecore Networks
- Edgybees
- EDP (Energias de Portugal)
- Edzcom (Ukkoverkot)
- EE
- EEI (Edison Electric Institute)
- EF Johnson Technologies
- EION Wireless
- Eircom
- Ekinops
- Elbit Systems
- Elefante Group
- Elektro
- Elisa
- Elistair
- Elsight
- Elta Systems
- ELUON Corporation
- Embraer
- EMERCOM (Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, Russia)
- Emerson
- ENA (Energy Networks Association)
- ENACOM (Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones)
- Encore Networks
- Enea
- Enel Distribución Río
- Enel Group
- ENENSYS Technologies
- Energex
- Energizer Mobile (Avenir Telecom)
- EnerSys
- Enexis
- ENLETS (European Network of Law Enforcement Technology Services)
- ENTELEC (Energy Telecommunications and Electrical Association)
- Entropy Solution
- Epiroc
- ERA (European Union Agency for Railways)
- Eravant (SAGE Millimeter)
- Ericsson
- Ericsson-LG
- Erillisverkot (State Security Networks Group, Finland)
- Errigal
- ESA (European Space Agency)
- EsalqTec
- Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions
- Eskom
- Essential Products
- Estalky (K-Mobile Technology)
- ETELM
- eTera Communication/Sinotech R&D Group
- Etherstack
- Ethertronics
- Etisalat Group
- ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)
- ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
- Etteplan
- Eurona Wireless Telecom
- European Commission
- Eurotech
- EUTC (European Utilities Telecom Council)
- Eutelsat Communications
- EWA (Enterprise Wireless Alliance)
- Ewing Police Department
- Exacom
- Excelerate Group
- EXFO
- Expeto
- Exprivia
- Expway
- ExRobotics
- ExteNet Systems
- Eyecom Telecommunications Group
- F5 Networks
- FAB (Brazilian Air Force)
- Fairspectrum
- Fairwaves
- Fastback Networks (CBF Networks)
- FAW Group
- FCNT (Fujitsu Connected Technologies)
- Federal Engineering
- Federal Police of Mexico
- Federated Wireless
- FedEx
- Fenix Group
- FFI (Defense Research Establishment, Norway)
- FHK (Fu Hua Ke) Precision Industry
- FiberHome Technologies
- Fibocom Wireless
- FIH Mobile
- FII (Foxconn Industrial Internet)
- Filtronic
- Finavia
- Fingu (Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology)
- FinnHEMS (Finnish Helicopter Emergency Medical Services)
- Finnish Border Guard
- Finnish Defense Forces
- Fiplex Communications
- Fire and Emergency New Zealand
- FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority
- Fishtech Group
- FIT (Foxconn Interconnect Technology)
- Flash Networks
- Flash Private Mobile Networks
- Fleet Complete
- Flex
- Flexitron Group
- Flightcell International
- FLIR Systems
- Flymotion
- Fortinet
- Foshan Power Supply Bureau
- Four-Faith Communication Technology
- Foxconn Interconnect Technology
- FPInnovations
- Franklin Wireless
- Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)
- Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)
- Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)
- Fraunhofer IPT (Institute for Production Technology)
- Freedom Communication Technologies
- FreedomFi
- French Air Force
- French Army
- French Ministry of Defense
- French Ministry of Interior
- French National Gendarmerie
- French National Police
- Frequentis
- FRTek
- Fujian BelFone Communications Technology
- Fujikura
- Fujitsu
- Funk-Electronic Piciorgros
- Funkwerk
- Furukawa Electric
- Future Technologies Venture
- G+D Mobile Security
- Galtronics Corporation
- Gamma Nu
- Gapwaves
- Gazprom Space Systems
- GCF (Global Certification Forum)
- GCT Semiconductor
- GD (General Devices)
- GE (General Electric)
- Gemalto
- Gemtek Technology
- Genaker
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Genesis Group
- GenXComm
- Geotab
- GeoTraq
- Geoverse
- German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr)
- Getac Technology Corporation
- Gigabyte Technology
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- GLA (General Lighthouse Authority, United Kingdom)
- Glencore Coal
- GlobalFoundries
- Globalstar
- GO Internet
- Gogo
- Gold Fields
- Goodman Networks
- Goodmill Systems
- Goosetown Communications
- Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)
- Gosuncn Technology Group/Welink
- Government of Catalonia
- Grant County Sheriff’s Office
- Greater Toronto Airports Authority
- Greek Police
- Green Communications
- Green Packet
- GRENTECH
- GridGears
- Groupe ADP (Aéroport de Paris)
- GroupTalk
- GS Lab (Great Software Laboratory)
- GSI (GS Instech)/GST (GS Teletech)
- Guangzhou Power Supply Bureau
- Guilin Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Guiyang Public Security Bureau
- GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
- GWTCA (Government Wireless Technology & Communications Association)
- H3C
- HAAS Alert
- Haier
- Haikou Electric Power Bureau
- Hainan Power Grid Company
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Halton-Peel Public Safety Broadband Network Innovation Alliance
- Halys
- Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service
- Hancom MDS
- Handheld Group
- Handsfree Group
- Hanjin Newport
- Hanswell
- Hanwha Techwin
- HAPSMobile
- Harbor Max
- Harvilon (Shenzhen Harvilon Technology)
- Harwich International Port
- Haystax Technology
- HBFEC (Hebei Far East Communication System Engineering)
- HCL Technologies
- HCLTE (Harris County Long Term Evolution)
- Heathrow Airport Holdings
- Heathrow Commercial Telecoms
- Helios (Fujian Helios Technologies)
- Helsinki Police Department
- Hexagon
- HFR
- Highstreet Technologies
- Hikvision (Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology)
- HipLink Software
- Hisense
- HiSilicon Technologies
- HISPASAT Group
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Kokusai Electric
- Hitachi Rail STS
- Hitachi Vantara
- HKT
- HMD Global
- HMS Networks
- Hohhot Public Security Bureau
- Hoimyung ICT
- Home Office, United Kingdom
- Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn Technology Group)
- Honeywell International
- Hong Kong Police Force
- Hoverfly Technologies
- HP
- HPA (Hamburg Port Authority)
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- HQT (Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology)
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei
- Hub One
- Huber+Suhner
- Hughes Network Systems
- Hungarian Ministry of Interior
- Hunter Technology
- Huntsville Police Department
- Hydro-Québec
- Hytera Communications
- Hytera Mobilfunk
- i.safe MOBILE
- IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)
- Iberdrola
- IBM Corporation
- IB-RED
- iBwave Solutions
- ICASA (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa)
- ICCRA (International Critical Control Rooms Alliance)
- Ice Group
- Ice Norge
- iCERT (Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies)
- Icom
- ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) Administration
- IDEMIA
- IDF (Israel Defense Forces)
- IDT (Integrated Device Technology)
- IDY Corporation
- IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)
- IFLY Electronics
- IFT (Federal Institute of Telecommunications, Mexico)
- IgniteNet
- IGOF (International Governmental Operators’ Forum)
- IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)
- Imaginet International
- IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore)
- Imec
- IMPTT
- IMSWorkX
- Indian Army
- Indianapolis Fire Department
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
- Indra
- INET (Infrastructure Networks)
- Infineon Technologies
- Infinera
- InfiNet Wireless
- Infinite Electronics
- Infomark Corporation
- Infosys
- Infovista
- InHand Networks
- INL (Idaho National Laboratory)
- Inmarsat
- Innogy
- Innonet
- InnoWireless
- Inrico (Shenzhen Inrico Electronics)
- Inseego Corporation
- Inspur
- Instant Connect
- InstantCom Romania
- INSYS Microelectronics/INSYS icom
- Intel Corporation
- Intelsat
- InterDigital
- Internal Security Forces, Lebanon
- International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
- Internet Institute (Slovenia)
- Interop Technologies
- InterTalk Critical Information Systems
- Intracom Telecom
- Intrado Corporation
- Intrepid Networks
- INWIT (Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane)
- IoT4Net
- IoTAS (IoT & Approval Solutions)
- ip.access
- IPAGEON
- IPITEK (Integrated Photonics Technology)
- IPLOOK Networks
- Iradio Electronics
- Iridium Communications
- IRIS (Red Nacional de Radiocomunicación de Misión Crítica Tetrapol)
- Isala Klinieken Hospital
- ISC (International Speedway Corporation)
- ISCO International
- ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada)
- Iskratel
- Israel Police
- Israel Railways
- IS-Wireless
- Italian Army
- Italian Ministry of Defense
- Italian Ministry of Interior
- Italtel
- ITCEN
- ITEC (Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center)
- ITELAZPI
- ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- IWT (Innovative Wireless Technologies)
- Jaton Technology
- Jazz (Pakistan Mobile Communications)
- JCI (Japan Communications Inc.)
- JEMS (Japan EM Solutions)
- JerseyNet
- Jezetek (Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group)
- Jiaxun Feihong (Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical)
- Jinan USR IoT Technology (Mokuai/Wenheng)
- JIT (JI Technology)
- JMA Wireless
- Jordanian Armed Forces
- JOUAV
- JPS Interoperability Solutions
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- JRC (Joint Radio Company)
- JSC Ingenium
- Juni Global
- Juniper Networks
- Junkosha
- Juvare
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Kacific Broadband Satellites Group
- Kalmar
- Kaloom
- Kantonspolizei Zürich (Cantonal Police of Zurich)
- Kapsch CarrierCom
- Kathrein Mobile Communication
- KBR
- KCC (Korea Communications Commission)
- KDDI Corporation
- KDSG (Kaduna State Government)
- Kementerian Kominfo (Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia)
- Kenyan Police Service
- Key Bridge Wireless
- Keysight Technologies
- Kiana Analytics
- Kirisun Communications
- Kisan Telecom
- Klas Telecom
- Klein Electronics
- Kleos
- KMA (Korea Military Academy)
- KMBG (Dutch Critical Mobile Broadband Users) Expert Group
- KMW
- Knightscope
- Kodiak Networks
- Komatsu
- Konecranes
- Koning & Hartman
- Kontron
- KPCN (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland)
- KPN
- KPN Critical Communications
- KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority)
- KRRI (Korea Railroad Research Institute)
- KT Corporation
- Kudelski Group
- KUKA
- Kumu Networks
- K-Won
- Kymeta Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- Kyrio
- L&T (Larsen & Toubro)
- L3Harris Technologies
- Land Rover Explore
- Landmark Dividend
- Lanner Electronics
- Lantronix
- LA-RICS (Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System)
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- LCR Embedded Systems
- Lebanese Ministry of Interior
- Leenos Corporation
- Leidos
- Lekha Wireless Solutions
- Lemko Corporation
- Lenovo
- Leonardo
- LG Chem
- LG CNS
- LG Corporation
- LG Electronics
- LG Innotek
- LG Uplus
- LGS Innovations
- Lierda Science & Technology Group
- Ligado Networks
- Lijiang Police
- Lime Microsystems
- Linksys
- Lisheng Fujian Communications
- LitePoint
- LiveU
- LMCC (Land Mobile Communications Council)
- Lociva
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- LogicTree IT Solutions
- LoJack
- Longsung Technology
- Lookout
- LS Mtron
- LS telcom
- Luceor
- Lumineye
- Lynk (Ubiquitilink)
- M/C Partners
- M1
- M4PS (Mobility 4 Public Safety)
- M87
- MACC Base (Milford Area Communications Center)
- Macom
- Madagascar National Police
- MadCo 911 (Huntsville-Madison County 9-1-1 System)
- Maebashi City Fire Department
- Maebashi Red Cross Hospital
- Magister Solutions/Secapp
- Makati City DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Office)
- Marlink Group
- Martin UAV
- Marubeni
- Marvell Technology Group
- Masmovil
- Matrix Electrónica/MTXM2M
- Maven Wireless
- Mavenir Systems
- MaxLinear
- Maxon Australia
- MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand)
- MC Technologies
- MCA (Maritime and Coastguard Agency, United Kingdom)
- MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission)
- MCOP (Mission-Critical Open Platform)
- MCP (Mission Critical Partners)
- MCTIC (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Communications, Brazil)
- McWane
- MEASAT Satellite Systems
- MECSware
- MediaTek
- MegaFon
- MeiG Smart Technology
- Meizu
- Mellanox Technologies
- Mentura Group
- MER Group
- Mercedes-Benz Cars
- Metaswitch Networks
- Metawave Corporation
- Metismake
- Metro Network Services
- MetTel
- MEXSAT (Mexican Satellite System)
- MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore)
- MHD (Muhan Digital)
- Miami-Dade Police Department
- MIC (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan)
- MIC Nordic
- MICAS
- Microchip Technology
- Microlab
- Microsemi Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Microwave Networks
- MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)
- MikroTik
- Milestone Systems
- MiMOMax
- Mimosa Networks
- Minas Gerais State Military Police
- Ministry of Citizen Protection & Public Order, Greece
- Ministry of Home Affairs of India
- Ministry of Interior and Security, Côte d’Ivoire
- Ministry of Interior, UAE
- Ministry of National Security, Trinidad & Tobago
- Ministry of Public Security, Madagascar
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety
- MIPS
- MitraStar Technology
- MITRE Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MMG
- MND (Ministry of National Defense, South Korea)
- Mobi Antenna Technologies
- Mobile Mark
- Mobile Tornado
- Mobile Viewpoint
- MobileDemand
- MobileIron
- MobileTek (Shanghai Mobiletek Communication)
- Mobilicom
- Mobilitie
- MoD (Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom)
- Modular Mining Systems
- MOF (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, South Korea)
- MOIS (Ministry of the Interior and Safety, South Korea)
- MOLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, South Korea)
- Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office
- Moscow Police
- Motorola Mobility
- Motorola Solutions
- Mott MacDonald
- Movandi
- Moxa
- MP Antenna
- MPA (Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)
- MPF (Mauritius Police Force)
- MPS (Ministry of Public Security, China)
- MRC (Mobile Radio Center)
- MSB (Civil Contingencies Agency, Sweden)
- MT (Mauritius Telecom)
- MTC (Ministry of Transport and Communications, Peru)
- MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)
- MTI Wireless Edge
- MTN Group
- MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)
- MulteFire Alliance
- Multi-Tech Systems
- Murata Manufacturing
- Mushroom Networks
- Mutualink
- MVM Group
- MVM NET
- MYT Electronics
- N.A.T.
- NAKIT (National Agency for Communication and Information Technologies, Czech Republic)
- Nanjing Municipal Government
- Nanning Public Security Bureau
- NanoSemi
- Napatech
- Nash Technologies
- National Guard of the Russian Federation
- National Police Agency, South Korea
- National Police of Colombia
- National Police of Peru
- National Police of the Netherlands
- NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)
- Naval Group (DCNS)
- NBA (National Basketball Association)
- NBN Co
- NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Thailand)
- NCRIC (NCRIC (Northern California Regional Intelligence Center)
- NEC Corporation
- Nedaa
- Nemergent Solutions
- Nemko
- Neoenergia
- Neolink Communications Technology
- Neoway Technology
- Neptune Mobile
- Neste
- Net1 International
- Net1 PH (Broadband Everywhere)
- Net1 Sweden (Netett Sverige)
- Netas
- NetCity (GEOS Telecom/GEOS Holding)
- NetComm Wireless
- NetFoundry
- Netgear
- NetGenuity
- NetModule
- NetMotion Software
- NetNumber
- NETSCOUT Systems
- Neutral Connect Networks
- Nevada Department of Transportation
- New Hampshire Department of Safety
- New Postcom Equipment
- New Zealand Police
- NewEdge Signal Solutions
- Newport Utilities
- Nextivity
- NextNav
- Nextworks
- NHS (National Health Service, United Kingdom)
- NI (National Instruments)
- NICE
- Nigeria Police Force
- NimbeLink
- Nkom (Norwegian Communications Authority)
- NMFirstNet (New Mexico FirstNet)
- Node-H
- Nokia
- Nominet
- Nordic Semiconductor
- Nordic Telecom
- Norsat International
- Northern Michigan University
- Northern Star Resources
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Norwegian Armed Forces (Forsvaret)
- Norwegian Police Service
- NPS (Northgate Public Services)
- NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
- NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen)
- Nsight
- NSW (New South Wales) Telco Authority
- NTT DoCoMo
- NU Connect
- Nubia Technology
- NuRAN Wireless
- Nurlink Technology
- Nutaq Innovation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NVision Group
- NXP Semiconductors
- Oakland Fire Department
- Ocado
- Oceus Networks
- Octasic
- ODN (Orbital Data Network)
- Ofcom (Office of Communications, United Kingdom)
- OFS Fitel
- Ohio State University
- Oi
- OKI Electric Industry
- OMA (Open Mobile Alliance)
- Oman Royal Office
- Omnitele
- Omnitronics
- ONCF (Moroccan National Railway Office)
- One2many
- OneAccess
- OnePlus
- OneWeb
- Onwave
- Ooredoo
- Openet
- OPPO
- Optella
- Option/Crescent
- Optus
- Oracle Communications
- Orange
- Orange Belgium
- Orange Poland
- Origin Energy
- Orion Labs
- Ørsted
- OSI (Slovenia)
- OSRAM
- Ottawa Fire Services
- Ottawa Paramedic Service
- Ottawa Police Service
- O?arowice Government
- PacStar (Pacific Star Communications)
- Palo Alto Networks
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panda Electronics
- PanOptis
- Panorama Antennas
- Parallel Wireless
- Parks Canada
- Parsons Corporation
- Partner Communications Company
- PAStech
- Patrocinium Systems
- Pavlov Media
- PCC (Paramedic Chiefs of Canada)
- PCCW
- PCTEL
- PCTEST Lab (PCTEST Engineering Laboratory)
- PEA (Provincial Electricity Authority, Thailand)
- Peel Regional Police
- Pei Tel Communications
- Peiker
- Pelco
- Pemex (Petróleos Mexicanos)
- Pentonet
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Pepro
- Peraso Technologies
- Percepto
- Perspecta Labs
- Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro)
- PetroChina
- PGE Systemy
- PHAZR
- Philippine Red Cross
- Phirst Technologies
- Phluido
- Picocom Technology
- Pierson Wireless
- Pivotal Commware
- Pixavi
- PLA (People’s Liberation Army)
- PLA Navy (People’s Liberation Army Navy)
- PLDT
- Plextek
- Plover Bay Technologies (Peplink/Pepwave)
- PMN (Private Mobile Networks)
- PNP (Philippine National Police)
- PoCStar (Shanli Tongyi Information Technology)
- Polaris Networks
- Polaris Wireless
- Polish National Police
- Polizia di Stato (State Police, Italy)
- PoLTE Corporation
- Port of Durban
- Port of Felixstowe
- Port of HaminaKotka
- Port of Immingham
- Port of Kokkola
- Port of Oulu
- Port of Qingdao
- Port of Rotterdam Authority
- Potevio
- PRESCOM
- PrioCom
- Productivity Commission, Australia
- Proef
- Pro-M
- Protezione Civile (Civil Protection Department, Italy)
- Proximus
- Pryme Radio Products
- PSBTA (Public Safety Broadband Technology Association)
- PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority)
- PSCE (Public Safety Communications Europe)
- PSP (Potomac Spectrum Partners)
- PSTA (Public Safety Technology Alliance)
- PT INTI (PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia)
- PT LEN Industri
- PTA (Public Transport Authority) of Western Australia
- PTD (Posts and Telecommunications Department, Myanmar)
- PTI (Persistent Telecom Inc.)
- PTS (Post and Telecom Authority, Sweden)
- Public Safety Canada
- Publicis Sapient
- Puerto Rico Police Department
- Puloli
- Pulsara
- Pulse Electronics
- Purdue University
- Pycom
- Qatar Armed Forces
- Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- Qatar Police
- QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology)
- Qinetiq
- Qingdao Police
- Qinhuangdao Public Security Bureau
- Qiqihar Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Qiqihar Police
- QLC Chain
- Qorvo
- QuadGen Wireless Solutions
- Qualcomm
- Quanta Computer
- Quantum Wireless
- Qucell
- Quectel Wireless Solutions
- Queensland Police Service
- Quintel
- Quintel
- Qulsar
- Quortus
- Qwake Technologies
- RAC (Railway Association of Canada)
- RACOM Corporation
- RAD Data Communications
- Radiall
- Radio IP Software
- Radisys Corporation
- RADWIN
- RAF (Royal Air Force)
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Rai Way
- RailTel/Indian Railways
- Raizen
- Rajant Corporation
- Range Networks
- Ranplan Wireless
- RapidDeploy
- RapidSOS
- RATP Group
- Rave Mobile Safety
- Raven Aerostar
- Raycap
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- RCC (Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications)
- RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
- Realme
- Rearden
- Red Hat
- Red Lion Controls
- Red Rover
- RED Technologies
- REDCOM Laboratories
- Redline Communications
- RedZinc
- Reliance Industries
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Repsol
- RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security)
- Rescue 42/PodRunner
- Resolute Forest Products (Produits Forestiers Resolu)
- Responder Corp
- RF Connect
- RF DSP
- RF Pixels
- RF Window
- RFI Technology Solutions
- RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
- RFTech
- Ribbon Communications
- RIKS (State Infocommunication Foundation, Estonia)
- Rio de Janeiro Fire Department
- Rio Tinto Group
- RIVA Networks
- Rivada Networks
- Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council
- RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution)
- Robert Bosch
- Robustel
- Rogers Communications
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Rohill
- ROK (Republic of Korea) Army
- ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force)
- ROP (Royal Oman Police)
- Rosenberger
- Rostelecom
- Roy Hill Holdings
- Royal Australian Navy
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Royal Thai Police
- Royole Corporation
- RSCC (Russian Satellite Communications Company)
- RTRS (Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network)
- RTX A/S
- Ruckus Networks
- RugGear
- Ruijie Networks
- RunEL (Runcom)
- Rush University Medical Center
- Russian Army
- Russian Ministry of Defense
- Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Russian Railways
- RWG (Rotterdam World Gateway)
- S&T Group
- Saab
- Saankhya Labs
- SAF (Singapore Armed Forces)
- SAF Tehnika
- Safari Telecom
- Safaricom
- Safe-Com Wireless
- SafeMobile
- Safe-Net Forum
- Safer Buildings Coalition
- Safran
- SAGE SatCom
- Sagemcom
- Saguna Networks
- SAI Technology
- SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)
- Samji Electronics
- Samsung
- SAMWON FA
- Samyoung Celetra
- San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
- San Diego Police Department
- Sandvik
- Sanechips Technology
- SANG (Saudi Arabian National Guard)
- Sanjole
- Santos
- San-tron
- São Paulo State Military Police
- SAPS (South African Police Service)
- Sapura Group
- Sasken Technologies
- Saudi Aramco
- Saudi MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- Savox Communications
- SBA Communications Corporation
- Scania
- SceneDoc
- Sceye
- SCF (Small Cell Forum)
- Schneider Electric
- SCRF (State Commission for Radio Frequencies, Russia)
- SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric Company)
- Seamless Air Alliance
- Sectra Communications
- Secure Chorus
- Secured Communications
- Select Spectrum
- Sempra Energy
- Semtech
- Sensorview
- Senstar Corporation
- Sentinel Camera Systems
- Seong Ji Industrial
- Seoul Metro
- Seowon Intech
- Sepura
- Sequans Communications
- Serbian Ministry of Interior
- Sercomm Corporation
- SERMA Group
- SES
- SETAR
- Sevis Systems
- SFR
- SGCC (State Grid Corporation of China)
- SGP (Société du Grand Paris)
- SGS
- Shanghai Pearl Oriental Group
- Shanghai Police Department
- Sharp Corporation
- Shenglu (Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication)
- Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
- Shenzhen CXD Science & Technology
- Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau
- Shenzhen Recoda Technologies
- Shift2Rail
- SHR (Shuohuang Railway)
- SIAE Microelettronica
- Sichuan InnoGence Technology
- Sichuan Tianyi Comheart Telecom
- Siemens
- Siemens Mobility
- Sierra Wireless
- Signal Information & Communication Corporation
- Signalchip
- Siklu Communication
- Silicom SAS (France)
- SIMCom Wireless Solutions
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Sinclair Technologies
- Singapore Police Force
- Singtel
- SiRRAN Communications
- Sitarail
- SITRONICS
- Sivers IMA
- Siyata Mobile/Uniden
- SK Telecom
- SK Telesys
- Sky Connect Networks
- SKY Perfect JSAT
- Skyworks Solutions
- SLA Corporation/ESChat
- SLC (Secure Land Communications)
- Slovenian Armed Forces
- Slovenian Ministry of Defense
- Slovenian Ministry of Interior
- Slovenian Ministry of Public Administration
- Slovenian Police
- SM Optics
- Smart Cities Council
- Smart Communications
- SMART Embedded Computing (Artesyn)
- SMART Global Holdings
- Smart Mobile Labs
- Smartfren
- SmarTone
- SmartSky Networks
- SNCF (French National Railways)
- SoftBank Group
- Softil
- Soitec
- SOLiD
- Solidtronic
- Soliton Systems
- Sonic Communications
- Sonim Technologies
- Sony Corporation
- Sony Mobile Communications
- Sooktha
- South32
- Southern Adriatic Sea Port Authority
- Southern Company
- Southern Linc
- SPA (Scottish Police Authority)
- Space Data Corporation
- SpaceBridge
- Spacecom
- SpaceX
- Spanish Army
- Spanish Ministry of Interior
- Spanish Navy
- Spectra Group
- SpectraRep
- Spectris
- Spectronn
- Spectrum Effect
- Speedcast International
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- SPIE Group
- Spirent Communications
- Sporton International
- Sprint
- Sprint Corporation
- SRS (Software Radio Systems)
- SS7ware/YaleBTS
- SSB (Presidency of Defense Industries, Turkey)
- SSC (Shared Spectrum Company)
- ST Engineering iDirect
- ST Engineering Land Systems
- St John New Zealand
- Stadtpolizei Zürich (Zurich City Police)
- Star Microwave
- Star Solutions
- StarPoint (Beijing StarPoint Technology)
- State Government of Querétaro
- State of Paraíba
- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
- STC Specialized (Bravo)
- STEALTH Concealment Solutions
- Stedin
- Steep
- Steveco
- STI (Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia)
- STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd)
- STMicroelectronics
- Stop Noise
- sTraffic
- StrattoOpencell
- Streambox
- StreamWIDE
- STS (Special Telecommunications Service, Romania)
- Subtel (Subsecretaría de Telecomunicaciones de Chile)
- Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Sunrise Communications
- Sunsea AIoT
- Sunwave Communications
- Suomen Virveverkko
- SuperCom
- Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)
- Surrey Police
- Suzhou Aquila Solutions (Aquila Wireless)
- Suzhou Police
- Swedish Armed Forces
- Swedish Ministry of Justice
- Swedish Police Authority
- Swisscom
- Swisscom Broadcast
- Swissphone
- Sylincom
- Symantec Corporation
- Synctechno
- Syniverse Technologies
- SYRTEM
- SYSCOM (Mexico)
- Sysoco
- Systech Corporation
- System Innovation Group
- T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics)
- T2M
- TacSat Networks
- Tait Communications
- Talk-IP International
- Talkpod Technology
- Tampa Microwave
- Tampnet
- Tango Networks
- Tango Tango
- Taoglas
- TASSTA
- Tata Elxsi
- Tatfook (Shenzhen Tatfook Technology)
- TCCA (The Critical Communications Association)
- TCL Communication (TCL/Alcatel/BlackBerry)
- TCOM
- TD Tech
- TE Connectivity
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Técnicas Competitivas
- Tecom
- Tecore Networks
- TEKTELIC Communications
- Tel Aviv Light Rail
- Telcel (América Móvil)
- Telco Systems
- Teldat
- Tele2 Russia/SkyLink
- Telecom26
- Telefield
- Telefónica Deutschland
- Telefónica Group
- Telekom Slovenije
- Telenor Group
- Telenor Maritime
- Telent Technology Services
- Telesat
- Telespazio
- Teleste Corporation
- Televate
- TeleWare
- Telewave
- Teleworld Solutions
- Telia Company
- Telit Communications
- Telkom (PT Telkom Indonesia)
- Tellabs
- Telo Systems Corporation
- Telrad Networks
- Telstra
- Teltonika
- Teltronic
- Telus
- TEN (Texas Energy Network)
- Teracom Group
- Teradek
- Teradyne
- TESSCO Technologies/Ventev
- Texas A&M University
- Thaicom
- Thales
- Thorcom Systems
- Three UK
- Thundercomm Technology
- Thuraya
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
- Tieto Corporation
- Tillman Infrastructure
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- TIM Brasil
- Tioga Electronic Assembly
- TLC Solutions
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- T-Mobile US
- TO21COMMS
- TOKIE Solutions/Irvees Technology
- Tokyo Metro
- Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department
- Tongyu Communication
- ToooAir
- Toronto Police Service
- Toshiba Corporation
- TowerJazz
- TPL Systèmes
- Trafikverket (Transport Administration, Sweden)
- TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)
- Transit Wireless
- Transnet
- TransPacket
- Tre Sweden (Hi3G Access)
- TriaSys Technologies Corporation
- Triple-9
- Trópico
- TrustComm
- TRX Systems
- TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)
- Tsinghua Unigroup
- TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)
- TST Systems
- T-Systems
- TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)
- TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)
- Tupl
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Turkish National Police Force
- TÜV SÜD
- TWFRS (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service)
- Twilio
- Two Six Labs
- Tyler Technologies
- Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Cellular
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration)
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
- U.S. DOD (Department of Defense)
- U.S. DOE (Department of Energy)
- U.S. DOJ (Department of Justice)
- U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- U.S. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency)
- U.S. Marines Corps
- U.S. Navy
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- U.S. NPSTC (National Public Safety Telecommunications Council)
- U.S. NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory)
- U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)
- UAE Armed Forces
- UANGEL
- UBBA (Utility Broadband Alliance)
- Ubicquia
- Ubiwhere
- U-Blox
- Ucloudy (Shanghai Ucloudy Information Technology)
- Ufi Space
- UGL
- UHP Networks
- UIC (International Union of Railways)
- UK Broadband
- Ukkoverkot
- UL
- ULAK Communication
- UMC (University Medical Centre) Utrecht
- Umlaut
- UN (United Nations)
- UNC (University of North Carolina) Hospital System
- UNIFE (The European Rail Supply Industry Association)
- UNIMO Technology
- Unisoc
- UniStrong
- United Hatzalah
- United Technologies Corporation
- University of Ljubljana
- University of Melbourne
- University of Regina
- Unizyx Holding Corporation
- UPV/EHU (University of the Basque Country)
- URSYS
- US Digital Designs
- USI (Universal Scientific Industrial)
- USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command)
- UTC (Utilities Technology Council)
- UTCAL (Utilities Telecom & Technology Council América Latina)
- Utility (Utility Associates)
- Utility Connect
- UTStarcom
- V&M (Venus & Mercury) Telecom
- V5 Systems
- Valid8
- Vanu
- Vapor IO
- V-Armed
- Vasona Networks
- Vattenfall
- Vavitel (Shenzhen Vavitel Technology)
- VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies, Germany)
- VDI (Virginia Diodes, Inc.)
- VEON
- Verizon Communications
- Vertel
- Vertical Bridge
- Vertiv
- Verveba Telecom
- VHA (Vodafone Hutchison Australia)
- Viasat
- Viavi Solutions
- Victoria Police
- Vientiane Municipal Government
- Vientiane Municipal Police
- VINCI Energies
- Vingroup
- VinSmart
- ViPRO Corporation
- Virtualnetcom/VNC (Virtual Network Communications)
- Vislink Technologies
- Visual Labs
- Vital (New Zealand)
- Vivint Internet
- Vivo
- VKU (Association of Local Public Utilities, Germany)
- VMware
- VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)
- Vodacom Group
- Vodafone Germany
- Vodafone Group
- Vodafone New Zealand
- Vodafone Spain
- Voentelecom
- Volkswagen Group
- Volta Networks
- Volvo CE (Construction Equipment)
- Voxer
- Voyage Auto
- VR Group (Finnish State Railways)
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
- VVDN Technologies
- Vy Group
- WAV4M
- Wave Computing
- Wave Wireless
- Wavetel Technology
- Waycare
- WCCTV (Wireless CCTV)
- Wellington Free Ambulance
- Westell Technologies
- Western Australia Police Force
- Western Power Distribution
- Wewins (Shenzhen Wewins Wireless)
- WH Bence Group
- Whale Cloud Technology
- Widelity
- WIG (Wireless Infrastructure Group)
- Wildox (Shenzhen Happy Technology)
- WiMAX Forum
- Wind Tre
- Wingtech Technology
- WINITECH
- Winmate Communications
- WInnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)
- Wipro
- Wireless Logic Group
- Wireless Technologies Finland
- Wireless Telecom Group
- WiSig Networks
- Wiwynn
- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
- Wolfspeed
- WooriNet
- World View
- Wouxun (Quanzhou Wouxun Electronics)
- WTL (World Telecom Labs)
- Wujiang Public Security Bureau
- Wutong Group
- Wytec International
- XCOM
- xCraft Enterprises
- XGP (eXtended Global Platform) Forum
- Xiamen Puxing Electronics Science & Technology
- Xiamen Sanan Integrated Circuit
- Xi’an Public Security Bureau
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Xilinx
- Xinwei Group
- XipLink
- Yageo Corporation
- Yahsat
- Yanton (Quanzhou Yanton Electronics)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Yongin Severance Hospital
- Yuge Technology (Shanghai Yuge Information Technology)
- YUHS (Yonsei University Health System)
- Yunnan Electric Power Company
- Zain Group
- Zain Saudi Arabia
- Z-Com
- Zcomax Technologies
- Zebra Technologies
- Zeetta Networks
- Zello
- ZenFi Networks
- Zepcam
- ZephyrTel
- ZeroEyes
- Zetel Solutions
- Zetron
- ZF
- ZG (Zhongguang Lightning Protection Technologies)
- Zhengzhou Metro
- Zhengzhou Public Security Bureau
- Zhuhai Power Supply Bureau
- ZII (Zodiac Inflight Innovations)
- Zinwave
- Zioncom
- Zmtel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology)
- ZTE
- Zyxel Communications
Table of Contents
Report 1: The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
1.1 Chapter 1: Introduction
1.2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE/5G Networks
1.3 Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Private LTE/5G Networks
1.4 Chapter 4: Vertical Markets, Case Studies & Private LTE/5G Engagements
1.5 Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage
1.6 Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives
1.7 Chapter 7: Future Roadmap & Value Chain
1.8 Chapter 8: Key Ecosystem Players
1.9 Chapter 9: Market Sizing & Forecasts
1.10 Chapter 10: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
Report 2: The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
2.1 Chapter 1: Introduction
2.2 Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
2.3 Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks
2.4 Chapter 4: Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases
2.5 Chapter 5: Review of Public Safety LTE & 5G Engagements Worldwide
2.6 Chapter 6: Public Safety LTE & 5G Case Studies
2.7 Chapter 7: Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage
2.8 Chapter 8: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives
2.9 Chapter 9: Future Roadmap & Value Chain
2.10 Chapter 10: Key Ecosystem Players
2.11 Chapter 11: Market Sizing & Forecasts
2.12 Chapter 12: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
Continue…
