After many years of regulatory, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States’ dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial reality. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption given the desirability of mid-band spectrum for both LTE and 5G NR network buildouts due its optimal blend of propagation characteristics and capacity.

Following authorization of FCD (Full Commercial Deployment) by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and completion of the recent PAL (Priority Access License) auction, LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries. In the coming years, we also anticipate the rollout of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which will lay the foundations for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density – for example, industrial IoT applications such as connected production machinery, mobile robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR (Augmented Reality)-assisted troubleshooting.

The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020. Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.

The “LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and ten vertical industries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security

Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications

Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum

Business models, use cases and application scenarios

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments

Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS RAN Infrastructure

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Cell Types

Indoor Small Cells

Outdoor Small Cells

Use Cases

Mobile Network Densification

FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)

Cable Operators & New Entrants

Neutral Hosts

Private Cellular Networks

Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses

Vertical Industries

Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

Manufacturing

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Education

Retail & Hospitality

Government & Municipalities

Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handheld Terminals

Mobile & Vehicular Routers

Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)

Tablets & Notebook PCs

IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks?

What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for CBRS networks?

How does the integration of CBRS spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?

What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?

How will CBRS accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CBRS network buildouts?

When will 5G NR-based CBRS network equipment begin to be deployed in large volumes?

What are the prospects of non-3GPP technologies in CBRS spectrum?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should CBRS equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.

Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.

LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.

We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

List of Companies Mentioned

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction 21

1.1 Executive Summary 21

1.2 Topics Covered 23

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 24

1.4 Key Questions Answered 26

1.5 Key Findings 27

1.6 Methodology 28

1.7 Target Audience 29

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 30

Chapter 2: An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks 32

2.1 Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry 32

2.1.1 Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum 32

2.1.2 CBRS Shared Spectrum 32

2.2 How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies 33

2.2.1 Exclusive vs. Shared Use 33

2.2.2 License Fees & Validity 33

2.2.3 Network Buildout & Service Obligations 34

2.2.4 Power Limits & Other Restrictions 34

2.3 Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks? 34

2.3.1 Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum 34

2.3.2 New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks 35

2.3.3 Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services 35

2.4 The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks 35

2.4.1 Chipset & Enabling Technology Specialists 36

2.4.2 Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) 36

2.4.3 LTE & 5G NR Infrastructure Suppliers 37

2.4.4 Wireless Service Providers 37

2.4.4.1 Mobile Operators 37

2.4.4.2 Fixed-Line Service Providers 37

2.4.4.3 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) 38

2.4.4.4 Towercos (Tower Companies) 38

2.4.4.5 Neutral Hosts 38

2.4.4.6 Private Network Operators 38

2.4.5 End Users 39

2.4.5.1 Consumers 39

2.4.5.2 Enterprises & Vertical Industries 39

2.4.6 Other Ecosystem Players 39

2.5 Market Drivers 40

2.5.1 Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic 40

2.5.2 New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services 40

2.5.3 Private & Neutral-Host Network Deployments 41

2.5.4 CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability 42

2.5.5 Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation 42

2.5.6 Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices 42

2.6 Market Barriers 43

2.6.1 Cell Site Deployment Challenges 43

2.6.2 Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits 43

2.6.3 Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access) 44

2.6.4 Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies 44

2.6.5 Economic & Pandemic-Related Factors 44

Chapter 3: Technical Aspects of CBRS Networks 46

3.1 Dynamic Three-Tiered Sharing 46

3.2 Air Interface Technologies for CBRS 46

3.2.1 LTE & 5G NR 46

3.2.2 Other Technologies 47

3.3 CBRS Spectrum 47

3.3.1 3.5 GHz (3550-3700 MHz) CBRS Band 47

3.3.2 Technical Rules for Shared Commercial Use 48

3.3.3 3GPP-Defined Bands to Support LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks 48

3.3.3.1 Band 48 – LTE-TDD CBRS Deployments 48

3.3.3.2 Band 49 – LAA (Licensed Assisted Access) Operation 48

3.3.3.3 Band n48 – 5G NR-Based CBRS Systems 48

3.4 Tiers of Authorization 49

3.4.1 Tier 1 – Incumbent Access 49

3.4.2 Tier 2 – PALs (Priority Access Licenses) 50

3.4.3 Tier 3 – GAA (General Authorized Access) 51

3.5 CBRS System Architecture & Functional Elements 52

3.5.1 EUDs (End User Devices) 52

3.5.2 CBSDs (Citizens Broadband Radio Service Devices) 53

3.5.2.1 BTS-CBSD (Base Transceiver Station-CBSD) 54

3.5.2.2 CPE-CBSD (Customer Premises Equipment-CBSD) 54

3.5.2.3 Category A CBSD (Lower Power) 54

3.5.2.4 Category B CBSD (Higher Power) 55

3.5.3 Domain Proxy 55

3.5.4 SAS (Spectrum Access System) 55

3.5.5 ESC (Environment Sensing Capability) 56

3.6 Other Technical Aspects 56

3.6.1 Functional Requirements & Protocols 56

3.6.2 Equipment Certification 57

3.6.3 CBRS Security 57

3.6.4 Core Network Integration 57

3.6.4.1 Service Provider Hosted Core 57

3.6.4.2 MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network) 57

3.6.4.3 NHN (Neutral Host Network) 58

3.6.4.4 Private Network 58

3.6.4.5 Hybrid Network 58

3.6.5 Shared HNI (Home Network Identity) 58

3.6.6 Designated Protection Zones 59

3.6.6.1 DPAs (Dynamic Protection Areas) for Military Radar Systems 59

3.6.6.2 FSS (Fixed Satellite Service) Earth Station Exclusion & Protection Zones 60

3.6.6.3 Temporary GWPZs (Grandfathered Wireless Protection Zones) 60

3.6.6.4 Quite Zones 60

3.6.6.5 Border Areas 61

3.6.7 PAL Protection & Opportunistic GAA Operation 61

3.6.8 Secondary Market for PAL Licenses 61

3.6.8.1 Partitioning 61

3.6.8.2 Disaggregation 61

3.6.8.3 Spectrum Leasing 62

Chapter 4: Business Models, Use Cases & Applications 63

4.1 Business Models & Use Cases 63

4.1.1 Service Provider Networks 63

4.1.1.1 Mobile Network Densification & Buildouts 63

4.1.1.2 FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Broadband 64

4.1.1.3 Mobile Networks for Cable Operators & New Entrants 64

4.1.2 Neutral Host Networks 65

4.1.2.1 Indoor Spaces 66

4.1.2.2 Large Public Venues 66

4.1.2.3 Transport Hubs & Corridors 66

4.1.2.4 High-Density Urban Settings 67

4.1.2.5 Remote and Rural Coverage 67

4.1.3 Private Cellular Networks 67

4.1.3.1 Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses 68

4.1.3.2 Vertical Industries 68

4.1.3.2.1 Manufacturing 69

4.1.3.2.2 Transportation 69

4.1.3.2.3 Utilities 69

4.1.3.2.4 Mining 70

4.1.3.2.5 Oil & Gas 70

4.1.3.2.6 Healthcare 71

4.1.3.2.7 Education 71

4.1.3.2.8 Retail & Hospitality 71

4.1.3.2.9 Governments & Municipalities 72

4.1.3.2.10 Other Verticals 72

4.2 Applications 72

4.2.1 Mobile Broadband 72

4.2.2 Home & Business Broadband 73

4.2.3 Voice & Messaging Services 73

4.2.4 High-Definition Video Transmission 74

4.2.5 Telepresence & Video Conferencing 75

4.2.6 Multimedia Broadcasting & Multicasting 75

4.2.7 IoT (Internet of Things) Networking 76

4.2.8 Wireless Connectivity for Wearables 77

4.2.9 Untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality) 77

4.2.10 Real-Time Holographic Projections 78

4.2.11 Tactile Internet & Haptic Feedback 79

4.2.12 High-Precision Positioning & Tracking 80

4.2.13 Industrial Automation 80

4.2.14 Remote Control of Machines 81

4.2.15 Connected Mobile Robotics 82

4.2.16 Unmanned & Autonomous Vehicles 82

4.2.17 BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) Operation of Drones 83

4.2.18 Data-Driven Analytics & Insights 84

4.2.19 Sensor-Equipped Digital Twins 85

4.2.20 Predictive Maintenance of Equipment 85

Continue…

