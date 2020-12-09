B2B payments are payments made between two merchants for services or goods. Paper checks are still the most common way for businesses to pay each other. Digital B2B payments solutions make it faster to issue, receive, and process payments, all of which can improve a businessâ€™s cash flow. The increasing investment by venture capital and private equity funds in the space is one of the key drivers of the market.

Latest released the research study on Global B2B Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. B2B Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the B2B Payments Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global B2B Payments Market are:

American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline Technologies, Inc., Coupa Software , FleetCor Technologies, Inc. , Intuit Inc., JPMorgan Chase, SAP SE , PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc. , Zelle, Apple, Samsung, Google

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

The Increasing Investment by Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds in the Space

Advances in Technology and Actionable Real-Time Data

The Surging Need for Customizable Payment Solutions among the Businesses Owing to Rapidly Changing Merchant Needs

The Upsurging Cross-border Payments Worldwide Due to International Trades

Market Trend

Payment Automation on the Rise

The Rise of Flexible Payment Options

Collaboration and Simplified Integrations

The Evolution of B2B Relationships

Commercial Cards Have Been Gradually Gaining Traction in B2B Payments, Especially in Areas like Employee Expense Management

Market Restraints:

Ongoing Technological and Regulatory Changes

Fighting Cybercrime and Facilitating Compliance

The Global B2B Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Digital, Traditional), Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other), Payment Methods (Checks, ACH payments, EFT payments, Credit cards, P-Cards, On-Demand Virtual Financing), Business Size (Small & Medium Size Businesses, Large Businesses), Boundary Type (Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global B2B Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global B2B Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global B2B Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global B2B Payments Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global B2B Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global B2B Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global B2B Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

