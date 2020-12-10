Adopting workstations in monitoring procedures

Advances in imaging & monitoring technology have changed the complete outlook of monitoring systems in every corner of healthcare. Fetal monitoring workstations are constructed on response to lower the difficulties faced by a healthcare professional in order to treat a patient in a labour room. Both hardware and software advancements are provided that meet the needs of multiple users and improves the operational workflow. Where fetal monitoring systems are improvising on technology in respect to achieve better user-system understanding. The workstation which holds the system is getting equal attention to match the change in fetal monitoring systems.

Technology evolves, one of the bigger concerns remains to be of effectively integrating new hardware into existing spaces. Developments are done in order to regulate the changes occurring from the other end of manufacturer or service staff who is responsible for developing the fetal monitoring system. The modular, durable design lets the user adapt to the workstation easily as hardware and technology advances with affecting time. The healthcare providers interact with the fetal monitoring workstation in both delivery and labour environments of gynaecology department, consisting of features and benefit like ample storage space, cable settings which provide a neat work environment and many more accessories to support the workstation. The fetal monitoring system provides a fetal and maternal assessment to women booked to birth or for her routine check-ups, thus, the workstation provides a safe and sound environment for the procedure which demands high safety.

Technological advancements in new fetal monitoring workstations

The new fetal monitoring workstation, available through direct sales and also as an original equipment manufacturer, is just the latest addition to the IT mounting solutions expressly for medical professionals. The new fetal monitoring workstation designs consists of various new features in order to give support to multiple users if require, features like displays, EMR hardware, adjustable height and ergonomic design with monitoring and with lot other accessories to support the need. Additional space to store a CPU, UPS, or isolation transformer and are also available with prefabricated and custom finishes. Basically, lowers the outside interferences like storage problem, tangled wires and monitoring system’s sensitivity. It provides a better experience for both the professional and the patient in further diagnosis. Major technology advancement observed in the fetal monitoring workstation is the integration of the hardware and the IT technology which builds up a process positioned for greater mobility and easy viewing for both clinicians and patients.

Factors driving the market to the end user

Global market for fetal monitoring workstation is driven by the rising population observed globally. Fetal monitoring system is a basic device to monitor the changes observed in a fetal growth, systems of different modalities are present to run the procedure. Fetal monitoring workstation provides a safe and sound environment to the monitoring system in order to perform the task, which involves serious safety for both mother and foetus. Fetal monitoring workstation is an assembly of different accessories which lowers the work in order to perform the procedure. It is meant to be a bedside unit which follows the patient in order to monitor special readings out of it to form a conclusion about the procedure. Thus, highly compatible to the busy environment of hospitals and clinics.

Regional market outlook

Geographically, global fetal monitoring workstation market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (exc. China), China and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to grow in terms of investment provided to the research wing in developing markets. Population density is expected to escalate in the Asia pacific (exc. China) region allowing more fetal monitoring workstation markets to establish and produce goods within the region. Europe is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in population, changing lifestyle and rise in awareness between consumers and suppliers. Economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure in developing countries allowing more number of players to contribute with ease and efficiency.

Competition outlook

Some of the players identified in the global fetal monitoring workstation market are there since its inception. Companies like GCX mounting solutions and Capsa Healthcare are building special computing workstation which offer systems to meet department needs. Each product in their line is built to improve long term medical workplace efficiency and compatibility with different fetal monitoring systems developed by respective companies like GE healthcare, Philips, Sonosite, Drager, Mindray and many more. Market of the fetal monitoring workstation is centralized and revolves around these central major players, which incidentally is a moving point for smaller markets to grow at a faster rate. The compatibility of workstations with major fetal monitoring system manufacturers is the sole reason to drive the market of the fetal monitoring workstation provided by the existing players.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

