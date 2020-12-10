Surgical mask is a disposable, loose fitting device, which creates physical barrier between nose and mouth of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. Surgical masks are available with different thickness and ability to protect from contaminants.

These masks are typically used to protect the wearer from large-particle droplets, splashes, and sprays. Additionally, these prevent the spread of infectious respiratory secretions from wearer to others.

The world is currently experiencing the pandemic of an infectious disease called COVID-19. This infection leads to multiple organ failure, acute & severe respiratory disorders, pneumonia, and even death in severe cases. Hence, surge in number of people with coronavirus infections is anticipated to drive the global surgical face masks market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, 823,626 confirmed and 72,736 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Additionally, in the context of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks in home and health care settings. This in turn increases demand for surgical marks. Hence, rise in demand for surgical masks is likely boost the growth of the global market.

The global surgical face masks market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. Demand for surgical face masks has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing third-party distributors to expand market presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging markets.

The global surgical face masks market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. Demand for surgical face masks has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing third-party distributors to expand market presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging markets.

Major players operating in the global surgical face masks market are: 3M, Cardinal Health, Narang Medical Limited, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Henry Schein, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., O&M Halyard, TradeBIG.com, Sterimed, Other Prominent Players

