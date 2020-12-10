Macular edema is the condition when the fluid and proteins start collecting on or under the macula of the eye thereby resulting in swelling. Due to such swelling, a person’s central eye vision gets distorted. Macular edema is classified into two types namely cystoids macular edema (CME) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

For diagnosing diabetic macular edema, an ophthalmologist checks the retina for symptoms of the disease including leaking blood vessel, retinal swelling, damaged nerve tissues and pale, fatty deposits on the retina. For further confirmation, comprehensive eye examination such as visual acuity test, dilated exam test and tonometry are performed.

The global Diabetic Macular Edema market is estimated to gain traction from increased research and development activities, augmented demand for efficacious therapies among patients, and introduction of novel disease therapies. Furthermore, rising prevalence of the disease is projected to propel the global Diabetic Macular Edema market towards growth.

Key Players of Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

Some of the companies and institutes which are involved in clinical trials for treatment of diabetic macular edema are Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc.,Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,the Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network, The National Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University and ShahidBeheshti University of Medical Sciences. Top of Form

