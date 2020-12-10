Exponential Rise in Demand for Smartphones Likely to Augment Market

Technological advancements have played an imperative role across the consumer electronics sector. Several brands and companies are leveraging new technologies to launch products with advanced features. At present, smartphones are arguably one of the most important components of the human ecosystem. Smartphones have evolved at a considerable pace over the past decade, due to staggering advancements in sensor and semiconductor technologies. The unlock feature of different smartphones manufactured by different brands continues to gain notable spotlight as consumers continue to emphasize on data security. In-display fingerprint sensors are increasingly being used in smartphones and have emerged as one of the most popular advancements in smartphone technologies.

The deployment of in-display fingerprint sensors or fingerprint recognition systems has increased over the past few years. In addition, progress in mobile biometrics and advancements in fingerprint technologies have led to the large-scale adoption of in-display fingerprint sensors in modern-day smartphones, thus driving the in-display fingerprint sensors market.

The growing adoption of the fingerprint technology has gained pace in recent years, due to a series of technological developments and innovative concepts. In addition, as the overall costs of these technologies continue to spiral down, consumer demand continues to move in the opposite direction. At the back of these factors, the global in-display fingerprint sensors market is expected to attain a market value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2030.

Identity Verification and Advancements in Biometrics Technologies to Propel Market

Fingerprint recognition technologies have evolved over the years and gained considerable adoption due to access control and identity verification. A pre-established record of an individual enables identity verification across biometric systems due to which, the need to display an identification card is not required. At present, in-display fingerprint recognition is one of the most advanced biometric modality and is also provides an end-to-end solution that can be easily integrated with the existing fingerprint recognition systems.

In the current scenario, fingerprint recognition technologies can be utilized in a host of applications, including identity verification, identification, and access control. In addition, as in-display fingerprint sensors have emerged as an ideal and safe replacement for keys, cards, passwords, and PINS, the demand continues to grow at a staggering pace. In-display fingerprint sensors are increasingly being used across different sectors, including residential (fingerprint lock doors), corporate (fingerprint attendance system), and industrial (access control). The in-display fingerprint sensors market is likely to grow due to the added convenience, time saving ability, and a high degree of safety in comparison with other alternatives.

Fingerprint Recognition Moves beyond Forensics

Fingerprint recognition techniques that are primarily used in forensic operations have garnered considerable attention from players in the technology space over the past few years. Technological advancements in these systems are directly linked to the progress made by sub-systems. Advancements in fingerprint sub-systems are likely to influence the development of next-generation fingerprint technologies and devices. Recent advancements in hardware and software coupled with focus on using high-quality materials are some of the factors that have played an imperative role in improving fingerprint technologies in recent times.

Advancements in fingerprint sensors, fingerprint processors, and firmware algorithms are some of the other factors that are likely to boost the growth of the in-display fingerprint sensors market.

Supply Chain Challenges, Declining Consumer Demand to Hinder Market Growth amid COVID-19

The advent of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hamper the growth of the global in-display fingerprint sensors market. Although most industries continue to find different ways to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants within the in-display fingerprint sensors market are likely to invest resources to diversify their product range and focus on developing cutting-edge face recognition scanners. Growing consumer concerns pertaining to the transmission of the COVID-19 infection coupled with mounting hygiene concerns are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the demand for in-display fingerprint scanners.

In addition, supply chain bottlenecks put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in nations such as India and China are likely to affect the growth of the in-display fingerprint sensors market. In addition, as consumer demand for electronic items continues to witness considerable decline, the adoption of in-display fingerprint sensors is anticipated to decline as well.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global in-display fingerprint sensors market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of ~21% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to advancements in fingerprint & sensor technologies, growing demand for smartphones, and dwindling prices of consumer electronics. Market players should focus on investing resources in the development of other scanning technologies, since the demand for touch sensors or fingerprint sensors is likely to spiral down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Overview

The global in-display fingerprint sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 35% (in terms of volume) between 2020 and 2030

(in terms of volume) between and The rising adoption of smartphones across the globe is expected to boost the in-display fingerprint sensors market in the near future

The global in-display fingerprint sensors market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2030 from ~ US$ 350 Mn in 2020

by from ~ in Asia Pacific holds a major share of the in-display fingerprint sensors market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate the in-display fingerprint sensors market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America

Asia Pacific remains the leading region in the in-display fingerprint sensors market, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 163 Mn

estimated at The in-display fingerprint sensors market in Middle East & Africa and South America are also projected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Definition

The in-display fingerprint sensors market report provides analysis of the global in-display fingerprint sensors market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2018 is the historical year, 2020 is the base year, and 2020 – 2030 is the forecast period

wherein is the historical year, is the base year, and is the forecast period The study on the in-display fingerprint sensors market would help clients to understand the adoption analysis of in-display fingerprint sensors in different countries

Fingerprint sensors are used to authenticate individual fingerprints for unlocking smartphones, biometric devices, etc. in-display fingerprint sensors unlock smartphones by pressing the fingertip against the touchscreen.

In-display fingerprint sensors are expected to make a breakthrough this year. Vendors such as Samsung, LG, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei are likely to embed this technology, bringing the global fingerprint sensor penetration rate in smartphones to 60%.

An increase in demand for smartphones and smart wearable, rise in the market penetration of bezel-less full screen smartphones, and technological advancements have augmented the demand for in-display fingerprint sensors. This is not only creating value for customers but also contributing significantly toward profitability of using in-display fingerprint sensors.

North America In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Snapshot

North America is a developed region and hence, innovations and new technologies are expected to be trends witnessed in the region over the next few years. North America holds a significant share of the global in-display fingerprint sensors market in 2019. For the same reason, North America is expected to witness highest opportunity addition in the in-display fingerprint sensors market.

Key Growth Drivers of the In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market

Integration of Fingerprint Sensors in Smartphones and Smart Wearable Devices

The demand for fingerprint sensors is likely to gain prominence over the next few years with the rise in consumer demand for full-screen smartphones, tablets, and other smart wearable devices. The development of fingerprint sensor technologies had been earlier restricted by low yield rate and insufficient investment from the supply chain. However, design houses have invested heavily to increase yield rates and seek more cost-effective solutions, with an increase in demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone vendors such as Vivo.

The increasing penetration of smartphones has led to increased demand for advanced biometric locking systems. This has resulted in a rise in demand for fingerprint sensors. Smart devices are being used for almost every activity such as banking, purchases, bill payments, and even for mailing leading to an increased need for secure biometric authentication systems.

Thus, rise in the adoption of smartphones and smart wearable devices is likely to drive the growth of the in-display fingerprint sensors market in long run

Technological Advancements

Technological progress has a strong impact on the global in-display fingerprint sensors market. Future generations of in-display fingerprint sensors are likely to be equipped with advanced features such as one-touch high-resolution scanning through full cover glass, and sleek, button-free, bezel-free infinity displays. For instance, in December 2017, Synaptics Incorporated announced mass production of its new Clear ID FS9500 family of optical in-display fingerprint sensors in partnership with a top five OEM. This sensor is protected with high-quality glass that is durable, waterproof, and scratch proof. In the same year in February, Goodix introduced its innovative biometric solutions for display. This was the world’s first fingerprint sensor integrated into the AMOLED display of mobile devices. In December 2018, Qualcomm introduced a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor with advanced features. Rise in investments in research, and continuous technological advancements are projected to offer new opportunities to the in-display fingerprint sensors market.

Thus, technological advancements are expected to propel the demand for in-display fingerprint sensors in the long term.

Key Challenge Faced by In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market Players

Lack of awareness about security constraints is a major restraint for the in-display fingerprint sensors market

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

In October 2018 , Apple introduced MacBook Air, its new T2 security chip. It helps in protecting the encryption keys, storage, secure boot features, and fingerprint data of a device.

, Apple introduced MacBook Air, its new T2 security chip. It helps in protecting the encryption keys, storage, secure boot features, and fingerprint data of a device. In August 2017, Crucialtec Co., Ltd. introduced its display fingerprint solutions (DFS) with all five technologies required for high-quality, on-display fingerprint authentication: sensor integrated circuit (IC), module, algorithm, chip packaging, and mobile firmware. This would help the company meet the changing needs of consumers.

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Incorporated in 1976, Apple, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of mobile communication, media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. It operates in the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The company sells software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Its portfolio includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, TV App Store, App Store, Mac App Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music.

Crucialtec Co., Ltd.

Incorporated in 2001, Crucialtec Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of mobile input solutions. The company operates through the following business divisions: mobile trackpad and mobile flash module. The mobile trackpad business offers biometric trackpad, fingerprint recognition sensor, and optical track pad, which is an optic-based input solution for touch and non-touch devices.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Incorporated in 1985, Qualcomm Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of telecommunication equipment and semiconductors. It markets and designs wireless telecommunication products and services. The company is spread over 224 locations across the globe. It has 12,600 U.S. patents and pending patent applications for CDMA and related technologies.

Other major players operating in the global in-display fingerprint sensors market and profiled in the report include Egis Technology Inc. Fingerprint Cards AB FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Japan Display Inc. J-Metrics Technology Co. Ltd Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. Silead Inc. Synaptics, Inc. Vkansee Technology Inc.



