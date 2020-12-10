Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Overview

Healthcare analytics encompasses various technologies, methods, and skills employed at synthesizing and analyzing healthcare data from across a wide spectrum of health industries, with an aim to unravel crucial patterns and gain insights for improving healthcare outcomes. Healthcare analytics has been increasingly occupying a vital role in global healthcare systems for boosting patient outcomes and improving the quality of care at affordable cost. Healthcare organizations world over are increasingly leveraging the potential of data-backed decisions to improve patient engagement and experience. Moreover, healthcare analytics offers healthcare institutions crucial insights into revenue and risk models.

The various analytical techniques under healthcare analytics comprise predictive analytics such as simulation and modelling techniques; prescriptive analytics such as decision related to clinical priorities and financial outcomes; and various descriptive techniques such as reporting tools and technologies. The ambit of healthcare analytics is vast spanning multiple diverse areas, notably customer acquisition, operational efficiency, clinical delivery, and personalized medicine.

The report offers an elaborate assessment of various key factors, trends, and developments shaping the current and emerging market dynamics during the forecast period of 2015–2023. The in-depth insights help in identifying imminent investment pockets and lucrative avenues in various regions.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The pressing demand among healthcare organizations and institutions for attaining the troika of objectives consisting of healthcare cost reduction, patient outcomes improvement, and revenue growth is a key factor driving the healthcare analytics market. The staggering rise in patient data in healthcare systems globally provides a robust underpinning to the demand for healthcare analytics. The ever-rising demand for improving healthcare decisions from data-backed insights across the globe is bolstering the uptake of healthcare analytics. The rising usage of various analytical tools to close performance gaps in healthcare delivery systems is accentuating the market. The wide potential of healthcare analytics processes and strategies to help stakeholders in better evaluating public health priorities and for making sound data-driven healthcare decisions is boosting the market. The insights gained from healthcare analytics are useful in improving the relation between caregivers and care providers, including insurance providers. This stands as a lucrative proposition for the adoption of healthcare analytics tools and strategies.

The promising potential healthcare analytics has on national preventive care strategies and programs is fueling its adoption in developed countries. The rapid strides being undertaken by the digitization in healthcare system, especially in developing regions, is catalyzing the demand for healthcare analytics. The rising popularity of big data analytics in transforming healthcare in developing and developed economies is helping the healthcare analytics to expand substantially.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, developed and developing regions are expected to be potentially lucrative markets for healthcare analytics. Of these, one of the regional markets that is expected to emerge at a rapid pace is North America. The substantial growth avenues in the region can be attributed to the presence of several globally prominent players in the region. The positive role played by healthcare analytics in reducing hospital readmissions also bodes well for the regional market. The stringent implementation of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) regulation across the U.S. has also imparted momentum its growth. Emerging economies on the other hand will witness growth riding on the back of surging governmental spending on healthcare infrastructure.

Companies mentioned in the report

A number of providers of healthcare analytics are increasingly focused on offering scalable solutions that can adapt to advancement in technology as well as human expertise and skills in healthcare organizations. Some of the key players operating in the healthcare analytics market are Verisk Health, SAS Inc., Oracle Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, McKesson Corporation, MedAssets, Inc., Mede Analytics, Inc., IBM, Health Catalyst, and Cognizant.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

