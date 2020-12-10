Global OTA Testing Market: Introduction

Over-the-air testing or OTA testing measures antenna & receiver performance and system performance of various wireless devices such as laptops, tablets, smart phones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless routers. The OTA testing is done in order to check whether the performance of the devices matches with the industry standards or not and facilitate evaluation of receiver and antenna performance. Moreover, the receiver and antenna performance is very important for efficient working of wireless devices. Many standard organizations, telecom carriers, regulatory agencies, and industrial bodies have mandated the OTA testing of wireless devices as it is a requirement laid by the CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association).

OTA testing of antennas can help product development teams to increase product reliability and end user experience by identifying the problematic areas. OTA testing can also illustrate how the internal components affects the RF radio’s performance by performing sensitivity measurements. When using cell phones it is important for antenna not to lose communication link and to radiate in all directions when the user faces a particular direction away from the cell tower or moves around and it can be checked with OTA testing. Thus OTA testing is one and only way to qualify the antenna pattern and entire signal path of a wireless device.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27967

Global OTA Testing Market: Dynamics

Owing to increase in adoption of smart devices and IoT, the demand of OTA testing is expected to increase over the projected period, which would fuel the growth of the OTA testing market. Furthermore, to get the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association certification OTA is a mandatory test, which is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the OTA testing market. In addition, smart devices, such as medical devices, numerous mobile devices and fitness wearables which are connected with the help of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks and other wireless devices are expected to be a significant factor driving the growth of the OTA testing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the number of smart cities has been increasing at a rapid pace, owing to which the number of wireless and smart connected devices has increased significantly. Thus the growth in the number of smart cities is also contributing towards the growth of the OTA testing market. However, antenna array complexity, irregularity and calibration are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the OTA testing market over the forecast period.

Global OTA Testing Market: Segmentation

The global OTA testing market can be segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application and region.

OTA Testing market, by offering

Hardware

Services

OTA Testing market, by technology

LTE (Long Term Evolution)

5G

GSM (Global System for Mobile communication)

CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access)

UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System)

OTA Testing market, by application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Global OTA Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in OTA testing market are Intertek Group plc, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Eurofins Scientific, CETECOM, Inc., Microwave Vision Group Bureau Veritas S. A., Keysight Technologies, Bluflux LLC, UL LLC and SGS SA.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27967

Global OTA Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the OTA testing market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the OTA testing market as it offers the fastest growing OTA testing in this region. Countries such as Japan, China, India and South Korea, are investing heavily in the implementation of M2M communication and IoT infrastructure, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the OTA testing market in this region. North America accounts for the second largest share of the OTA testing market due to the increasing government spending on IT infrastructure and IoT in this region.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply and Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global OTA Testing market includes:

North America OTA Testing Market U.S. Canada

Latin America OTA Testing Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe OTA Testing Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe OTA Testing Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific OTA Testing Market India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan OTA Testing Market

China OTA Testing Market

Middle East and Africa OTA Testing Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/27967 For Related Reports @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/ict.asp

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com