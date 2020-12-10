Peripheral Interventions Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Escalating number of cases pertaining to cardiovascular diseases and stellar advancements in medical devices may augment peripheral interventions market size over 2026. Incidence of chronic disorders has increased considerably among geriatric patients over recent years. Prevalence of complex health conditions like diabetes & hypertension, smoking & drinking habits, morbid obesity and increase in consumption of carbohydrate-rich food are known to be some of the major causes of cardiovascular diseases. With increasing cases of CVD, the demand for peripheral interventions procedures may increase significantly across the globe.

A research conducted by GMI, projects that the peripheral interventions market size may exceed US$11.5 billion between 2020-2026.

A notable share of this growth can be credited to rising awareness regarding peripheral intervention and robust adoption of technologically advanced products and medical devices like pro-slit covered tip, polytetrafluroethylene, and catheter technologies. Growing patient demand for minimally invasive procedures to treat CVDs may favor the industry of peripheral interventions.

Mentioned below are some of the trends fostering peripheral interventions market size:

Rising cases of peripheral artery disease (PAD)

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is considered to be one of the leading causes of death, affecting nearly over 200 million people worldwide. The disease is seen to be prevailing mostly among the geriatric population.

Growing number of PAD cases may create a robust demand for peripheral intervention devices. Similarly, with increasing cases of vascular diseases, studies suggest that the vascular diseases market may grow at 8.8% CAGR over the projected timeframe.

Increasing adoption of guidewires

The significance of guidewire has increased considerably in clinical procedures. The product is fashioned with the help of technical breakthroughs in accessibility, flexibility and affordability. It also renowned to entails minimal deformity.

Possible advancements in guidewires using latest innovations and its ease of use may augment product penetration. Estimates thereby suggest that the guidewires market might grow at a 8.6% CAGR over 2026, essentially driven by rapid technological advancements.

Robust demand across Europe

According to reports, in 2019, Europe held for about 27% share of the global peripheral interventions market. This growth could be credited to large number of cases and deaths registered in the region, primarily caused due to CVD.

Backing this claim, a European Heart Network (EHN) report cites that about 3.9 million people die due to CVD each year. In the year 2015, the European Union registered nearly 6.1 million new CVD cases, while around 11.3 million cases of cardiovascular diseases were recorded in entire Europe. Bolstering demand for sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rising expenditure on CVD treatments may aid the adoption of interventional devices in Europe.

