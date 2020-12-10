Growing number of players who want to get a stronghold have ramped up their investments in research and development activities in the global kefir market, notes Transparency Market Research.

Prominent players are banking on a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies to consolidate their positions in the global kefir market. For instance, several players in the recent years have strengthened their arsenal of products by engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the global kefir market are Archer Daniels Midland, E.l. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Danlac Canada Inc., Kerry Group, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle, and Hain Celestial.

The opportunities in the global kefir market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2017 – 2025. The market was worth US$1.3 bn in 2016 and will attain worth of over US$2.15 bn by the end of 2025.

Among the various applications, dietary supplements held the major share in 2016 in the global kefir market. The consumption of regular and flavored kefir as dietary supplements is likely to account for substantial share over the next few years, as well. Extensive demand among worldwide consumers draws strength from large nutritional and therapeutic benefits of kefir.

Regionally, Europe accounted for the major share in 2016 in the global kefir market. Sizable demand in the region has come from growing awareness among consumers about the antimicrobial, antitumor, and anticarcinogenic activities of kefir. Large chunks of revenues are expected to come from demand in the U.K and Germany.

Recognition of Therapeutic benefits on Human Health stirs Industry Interest

Kefir grains have generated a groundswell on interest among functional food manufacturers and producers of dietary supplements on various beneficial effects on human health. These effects mainly stem from the presence of specific microbiota in kefir grains. This accounts for the promising nutritional and therapeutic potential the bioactive compounds in kefir grains have. Kefir beverages have been a potential source of natural probiotics.

Stoking the popularity of kefir probiotics are the scientific backing for its anticarcinogenic and immunomodulatory activities. Further, microbiological composition of kefir has been under scanner of the scientific community whose efforts are aimed at enriching the functional foods segment.

Growing popularity of probiotics for improving digestion is bolstering prospects of the global kefir market. In addition, producers are relentlessly focused on imparting unique sensory properties, such as flavor, to kefir grain, thereby boosting the global kefir market. Rising consumption of fermented milk drinks in numerous countries has catalyzed the demand for kefir. Further, kefir holds a promising potential in treating irritable bowel syndrome and some cancer types.

New Avenues emerge from growing Demand for Naturally-Sourced Functional Products

However, despite the increasing market potential, the demand suffers from the lack of widespread awareness about the health benefits of kefir grains and drinks in several regions. Moreover, lactose intolerant people have been shown some aversion to kefir beverages. Nevertheless, lucrative possibilities are likely to crop due to advances in microbiological methods to study the benefits of kefir. A growing number of savvy players who aim to tap into the latent opportunities in untapped regions, notably Asia Pacific, is likely to boost the global kefir market.

The advent of massive sequencing techniques, such as pyrosequencing, is a case in point. Moreover, the global kefir market has gained considerably from the growing popularity of naturally-sourced products in the functional food segment.

