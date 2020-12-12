The Video Analytics Market 2020 report delivers a fundamental overview of the industry, including definitions, segmentation, applications and industry chain structure analysis. The video analytics market report provides competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. It also offers a competitive framework for major revenue-contributing firms covering company market shares with comprehensive profiles. The report provides a key overview of the market status of integration & orchestration middleware manufacturers with market size, share, growth, market expansion, and technological innovations, as well as the industry cost structure.
It provides the impact and recovery of Covid-19 pandemic on the video analytics market. Relevant statistical data is also provided in the report to recognize the challenges caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 and strategies to cope up with the current scenario.
The Following are the Key Features of Video Analytics Market Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Video Analytics Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
Market Segmentation:
The segmentation of video analytics market is as follows component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. Both developed and developing regions are extensively studied in the report.
BY COMPONENT TYPE
• Software
• Services
BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
• On-Premise
• Cloud
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
• Small & Medium Enterprise
• Large Enterprise
BY APPLICATION
• Retail
Queue ManagementØ
Staff ManagementØ
Store and Inventory ManagementØ
Aisle managementØ
Product Placement AnalysisØ
Customer Shopping and Buying Behavior AnalysisØ
Intrusion detectionØ
OthersØ
• Healthcare
Patient MonitoringØ
Staff ManagementØ
Emergency procedure managementØ
Remote MonitoringØ
Security and Safety ManagementØ
Facility managementØ
Access Control ManagementØ
OthersØ
• BFSI
Customer ManagementØ
Security and Safety ManagementØ
Queue MonitoringØ
Customer Behavior AnalysisØ
Staff ManagementØ
Sales and Marketing ManagementØ
Access Control ManagementØ
Intrusion detectionØ
OthersØ
• Transportation & Logistics
Traffic managementØ
Security and Safety ManagementØ
Time managementØ
Driver and Passenger Behavior AnalysisØ
Crowd managementØ
Parking ManagementØ
Vehicle/Number Plate recognitionØ
Object recognition and trackingØ
Intrusion detectionØ
Speeding DetectionØ
OthersØ
• Government
Intrusion DetectionØ
People/Face detection/recognition and trackingØ
Security and Safety ManagementØ
Incident DetectionØ
Resource ManagementØ
Crowd ManagementØ
Object recognition and trackingØ
OthersØ
• Manufacturing
Intrusion detectionØ
Security and Safety ManagementØ
Site ManagementØ
Remote MonitoringØ
Access Control ManagementØ
Post-incident investigationØ
Streamlining OperationsØ
Inbound/Outbound ManagementØ
OthersØ
• Mining
Perimeter SecurityØ
Remote monitoringØ
Access Control ManagementØ
Object recognition and trackingØ
Employee Safety ManagementØ
Process Control MonitoringØ
OthersØ
• Others
By Geography
The regional segmentation of the market covers following regions: North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Fundamental Coverage of the Video Analytics Market:
- Covid-19 impact and strategies to recover.
- Valuable information about the video analytics market
- Identification of growth in various segments and sub segments of the studied market.
- Strategic ideas for investment opportunities
- Key statistical data along with products, price analysis, applications, levels of production and consumption, supply and demand.
- Emerging developments in the existing market segment and research to help investors devise new business strategies
- Accelerates decision-making by drivers and constraints
Competitive Analysis
The key players of the market are listed in this section of the study. It helps to understand the tactics and alliances that players concentrate on fighting market rivalry. An essential microscopic look at the market is given in the detailed study. The major players operating in the video analytics market s are
- AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• Aventura Technologies, Inc.
• Axis Communications AB
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Intellivision
• PureTech Systems, Inc.
• Verint Systems, Inc.
• Quognify,
• Others
