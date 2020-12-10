The “All year gifting, 2019 – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2014-2025 ” Study has been added to HTF MI offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Tesco, Oliver Bonas, Kikki.K, Paperchase, Clintons, Paper & Script, WH Smith, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, John Lewis, Next, JOY, Zara, H&M, ASOS, TK Maxx.

Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for sample @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1881556-all-year-gifting-2019

The “All year gifting, 2019”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for year-round gifting occasions such as birthdays, weddings and new babies. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Average spend fell across a number of occasions with 30.2% of consumers feeling financially worse off compared to this time last year and therefore prioritising spending on certain recipients and occasions. Sainsbury’s and ASDA must do more to compete with Tesco as it remains the most popular retailer – 24.5% of all year gifting shoppers purchased a gift from Tesco.

Scope

– Card Factory is perceived as the best retailer for promoting deals of all year gifting products, as its expansion into non-card products at low prices has appealed to shoppers looking for value for money.

– Shoppers want advice on what gifts to buy – 74.3% of consumers stated that they believe it is convenient to have a gift list, as advice from recipients can ensure that they give the best present for the person.

– Amazon has continued to further build its appeal in gifts, with 22.3% of consumers who made gifting purchases using the online giant compared to 18.8% last year.

Order All year gifting, 2019 Market study now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1881556

While global mega trends influencing the market routing the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique market drivers. The market study is sized with regional and country level break for historical and forecast period by revenue and volume and price analysis, stay tuned with the latest updates from the research insights – know more which territory is stealing market share gains in coming years.

Major Geographies Covered: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa] etc.

*** Unless until specified in Original TOC of All year gifting, 2019 Market Study

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1881556-all-year-gifting-2019

All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile. Some of the competitors identified in the All year gifting, 2019 Market study include Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Tesco, Oliver Bonas, Kikki.K, Paperchase, Clintons, Paper & Script, WH Smith, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, John Lewis, Next, JOY, Zara, H&M, ASOS, TK Maxx.

Detailed Insights on Market Concentration Rate

 CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis of Overall Market

 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

 Major Companies

 Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Research Objectives

• The primary objective is to underline the competitive structure of All year gifting, 2019 Industry.

• The research includes study of several small to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and large enterprises.

• To analyse the competitive developments, such as new product launch and merger & acquisition, in the All year gifting, 2019 market

• Insights on Regulatory & Economic policies by geography giving ease to Market entry.

• What product features & benefits offered by Industry players studied and broken down by diverse group of customer class.

HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

Enquire for customization or check for any discount if available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1881556-all-year-gifting-2019

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter