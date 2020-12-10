Global HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market: Overview

Increasing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, HBV, and HCV is one of the key development factors for the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. The POC testing technologies are now more reliable, easily available, and are highly affordable. Such benefits are adding to their growing popularity and are ultimately helping the market to reach newer heights. Detecting HIV at an early stage can be highly beneficial for the patient as it allows the doctor devise a more efficient treatment plan. Naturally, the manufacturers, NGOs, and the government are spreading awareness among the masses about the HIV/HBV/HCV test kits.

Global HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market are listed below:

In July 2019, F. Hoffmann La Roche, a leading name in the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market announced that the company is expanding its Global Access Program that will include tests for human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and TB apart from existing HIV test.

In June 2019, QIAGEN announced that the company is partnering up with DiaSorin for the expansion of their QuantiFERON collaboration. The objective behind this expansion is to develop an ultra-sensitive diagnostic test kit for Lyme and other immunodeficiency diseases in order to cater to the increasing demand across the globe.

Global HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market: Driver and Restraints

There is a broad spectrum of micro as well as macroeconomic factors that are influencing the growth of HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. The biggest driving factor is the intensive awareness programs undertaken by several NGOs across the globe. These NGOs are trying to reach remote and distant places and are educating people about immunodeficiency diseases and the methods to detect as well as prevent the same. This has caused a significant rise in the demand for HIV/HBV/HCV test kits across the world.

In addition to this, governments across the globe have set up initiatives and campaigns to educate and treat people. They are distributing these kits at minimal fees to spread more awareness. This has also helped in driving market growth.

Moreover, increasing investments by the leading players to make these HIV/HBV/HCV test kits more efficient, reliable, and affordable has also helped in fuelling the overall growth of the global market. The easy to use nature of these test kits has pushed up its sales across medical centers and hospitals.

Global HIV/HBV/HCV Test Kits Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, there are five important regions of the global HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market. These are Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is the biggest regional market for HIV/HBV/HCV test kits and is expected to continue to lead over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market is driven due to the presence of several vendors, easy availability, and wide range of test kits. The high prevalence of AIDS has created the demand for such kits.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a stellar growth of the HIV/HBV/HCV test kits market over the next few years. The main driving factor for the market is the ever-increasing population in the region. Asia Pacific is home to two of the most densely populated nations in the world – China and India. Such dense population has a higher probability of getting affected by immunodeficiency virus. Naturally, the awareness and the reach of HIV/HBV/HCV test kits is expected to rise in the Asia Pacific market.

