Floor care polymers are polishes, wax, sealers, cleaners, and many other products used to take care of different types of flooring, including marble, tiles, wooden, and others. Floor care polymers and additives offer a variety of performance features, including water and UV resistance. Additives for sealers and polishes create rigid, durable films that resist high-traffic use, high-speed burnishing and can reduce maintenance costs by increasing the timeframe between applications. These products also provide a wide range of other performance features, including water-resistance, high gloss, and faster drying. Floor care polymers are widely used in residential buildings, commercial office buildings, and industries, including automotive, electrical & electronics, textile, aerospace, defense, medical, and others.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Floor Care Polymers Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Floor Care Polymers market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The floor care polymers market in North America is expected to reach US$ 1,198.07 million by 2027 from US$ 764.68 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Floor Care Polymers market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Arkema Group

Buckeye International, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

The Dow Chemical Company

Essential Industries, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Zschimmer & Schwarz, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Floor Care Polymers market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Floor Care Polymers market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Floor Care Polymers market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Floor Care Polymers market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Floor Care Polymers market.

