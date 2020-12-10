Latest Research Study on Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fletcher Building (New Zealand), Kingboard Laminates (Hong Kong), Wilsonart (United States), ATI Laminates (United States), Kronospan (United Kingdom), Trespa International (Netherland), Panolam Industries (United States), Sonae Indústria (Portugal), OMNOVA Solutions (United States), Abet Laminati (Italy), Arpa Industriale (Italy), Changzhou Zhenghang Decorative Materials Co. Ltd (China), Hopewell (Hong Kong) and Roseburg (United States)

Brief Overview on Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates

Decorative high pressure laminate, consists of Kraft paper impregnated with melamine resin, are infused with decorative paper and protective overlay. And, the resulting laminate is attached to the substrate at high pressure and temperature. It is mainly used for wall paneling, ceiling plates, showpiece and many others due to its high scratch resistance, cost-effectiveness and high durability. In the current scenario, the increasing acceptance of laminate in mid-20th century encouraged manufacturers to derive it into new formsAccording to AMA, the market for Decorative High Pressure Laminates is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in the utilization of cabinets and ready-to-assemble furniture and floorings, Surging demand for decorative high pressure laminates in the emerging economies including India, China, and other and Due to advanced functional properties such as scratch resistance, chemical resistance, anti-microbial and anti-fingerprint.

The Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Cabinets, Furniture, Flooring, Table top, Counter top, Wall panels), End-User (Commercially, Residences, Transporation)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Decorative High Pressure Laminates Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



