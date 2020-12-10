The Global Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market.

Sensing the impacts of foreign object debris (FODs) on an efficiency of aircraft is creating high prominence on airport runway FOD detection systems. This factor is creating a demand for airport runway FOD detection systems to timely detect FODs during the course of post-landing surveillances and pre-takeoff, which assist in reducing flight delays.

Factor such as rising investment on airport modernization projects assists in the adoption of airport runway FOD detection systems that improves overall value of the market. In addition, technological advancements to boost overall operational efficiency is also leveraging the installation of airport runway FOD detection systems. The mentioned factors are driving the market growth. In addition, government investments for airport development projects and safety measures at airports is expected to benefit the players operating in the airport runway FOD detection systems market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ArgosAI Technology, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Moog, Inc., Navtech Radar, Pavemetrics Systems Inc., Plextek, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A., Trex Aviation Systems, Xsight Systems Inc.

The global airport runway FOD detection systems market is segmented on the basis of component and end use. Based on component, the airport runway FOD detection systems market is segmented into hardware, services. On the basis of end use, the airport runway FOD detection systems market is segmented into military airport, civil airport.

Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

