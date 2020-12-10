AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Electric Handpieces’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bien-Air (Switzerland),Danaher (United States),Dentsply Sirona (United States),J. MORITA (Japan),NSK (Japan),A-Dec Inc. (United States),W&H (Austria),SciCan (Canada),NOUVAG (Switzerland),Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co (China)

What isElectric Handpieces Market?

Electric dental handpieces are used in cleaning and polishing of teeth. It is a smart and less time consuming tool which is replacing conventional air-driven and high-speed handpieces. The Electric Handpieces is an instrument that uses electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which decides the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (High-Speed Electric Handpieces, Low-Speed Electric Handpieces), Application (Hospital, Dental Clinic), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

The presence of online sales

Technological advancements

Growth Drivers

High prevalence of oral diseases

Challenges that Market May Face:

Adoption of substitutes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market appears to be uneven and with the presence of few companies, the competitive environment is quite strong. Factors such as the existence of online sales and the increasing number of dental experts in developed countries, will provide significant growth opportunities to electric dental handpieces manufactures. Existence of online sales to increase traction in the market. Vendors are aiming on increasing their sales through direct sales and online platforms. Online sales cut the promotional and operational costs.

