AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Chamomile Extract’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd (India),New Zealand Extracts Ltd (New Zealand),Kemin Industries (United States),The Pharmaceutical Plant Company (Australia),Afriplex (South Africa),Crown Iron Works Company (United States),Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd. (China),Gehrliche (Germany),Ampak Company, Inc (New York),Nutra Canada (Canada)

What isChamomile Extract Market?

Chamomile (Matricaria recutita L.), commonly known as German chamomile, is an important medicinal and aromatic plant. The plant belongs to the daisy (Asteraceae) family and the flowers have a characteristic herbaceous fragrance. The flowers are actually not individual flowers but inflorescences. Chamomile is recommended in several disease conditions of the different body parts, such as those of the head and brain, eyes, ears, throat, teeth, and stomach. It is also used to treat pregnancy-related ailments. Specific conditions of women and infants are also treated using chamomile.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Chamaemelum Nobile, Marticaria Recutita), Application (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care/Cosmetics, Others), Grades (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Others), End User (Tea, Allopathic Medicine, Ayurvedic Medicine, Cosmatic)

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction as use in Relaxing Sleep Aid

Growing Demand for Organic Cosmetic

Growth Drivers

The Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

High Demand due to the Hectic & Busy Life Schedule of Industry Professionals

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Stringent Government Regulations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail of a competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

