AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Genistein’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (United States),Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (United States),Tocris Bioscience (United Kingdom),Cayman Chemical (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (United States),Cayman Chemical Company (United States),Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. (Canada),ALB Technology Limited (United States),Tokyo Chemical Industry (Tokyo)

What isGenistein Market?

Genistein is one of Several Known Isoflavones. Genistein is found in a Number of Plants, But Soybeans & Soy Products like Tofu & Textured Vegetable Protein are the Primary Food Source. It is a Natural Bioactive Compound Derived from Legumes & is extracted for of its Potentially Beneficial Effects on Human Degenerative Diseases. It has a Weak Estrogenic Effect & is a Well-Known Non-Specific Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor at Pharmacological Doses

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Powder, Liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Nutrition, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales {Speciality Stores & E-Commerce}), Source (Soybeans, Lupin, Fava beans, Kudzu, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Surging Usage of Genistein for Manufacturing Nutraceutical Products for Weight Management, Due to Rising Health Consciousness

Growth Drivers

Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Utilising Genistein, For Producing Medicines & Health Products, Owing to the Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis, Cancer, & Others

Rise of the Cosmetics Industry, Producing Products for Tackling Wrinkles, Dry Skin, & Age Spots, Due to its Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Oxidant, Skin Firming & Smoothing Characteristics

Challenges that Market May Face:

Side Effects like Itching, Migraine, Digestive Disorders, Headache, & Stomach Irritations, Associated with the Excessive & Long Term Consumption of Genistein

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The Market for the Genistein is fragmented with the Presence of Many Players. Owing to the rising applications, there are Growing Prospects for the New Players to Enter the Market

