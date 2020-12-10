AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Wireless Backhaul’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Huawei (China),Nokia (Finland),Erricson (Sweden),Cisco System (United States),NEC (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan),ZTE Corporation (China),Aviat Networks Inc (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States)

What isWireless Backhaul Market?

Wireless backhaul is the use of wireless communications systems to get data from an end-user to a node in a major network such as the Internet or the proprietary network of a large business, academic institution, or government agency. The increased penetration of smartphones and the rise in data traffic are contributing to market growth. There is a high demand for wireless backhaul in China, which is one of the primary reasons for this region to have a significant share in the market. The consumers continue to demand faster and more reliable internet connections, as video becomes more embedded in social media applications, and consumers increasingly watch TV online.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Microwave, Millimeter-Wave, Sub 6 GHz), Application (Network, System Integration, Other), Services (Professional services, Network Services, System Integration Services), Network (Point-to-Point Network, Point-to-Multipoint Network, Other)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Smartphones and Connected Devices

The increasing investments in mobile backhaul solutions

Growth Drivers

Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

Mobile networks are being developed to respond to the growing broadband usage

Challenges that Market May Face:

Case-By-Case Examination Before Certain Deployments

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The wireless backhaul market is a fragmented market, with the presence of several big and small players. Many small players have expertise in certain functionalities, like system or network integration, but are not big enough to provide the entire spectrum of mobile backhaul solutions.

