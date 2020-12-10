AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Isoprene Rubber’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kraton Corporation (United States),Kent Elastomer Products, Inc. (United States),Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan),Puyang Linshi Chemical & New Material Co., Ltd. (China),JSR Corporation (Japan),Nizhnekamskn eftekhim (Russia),KauchukSterlitamak ,Sibur (Austria),Goodyear Tire and Rubber (United States),Braskem S.A. (Brazil)
What isIsoprene Rubber Market?
Isoprene Rubber is also known as IR rubber or synthetic polyisoprene refers to an artificial elastomer made out of a polymer that is synthesized from a by-product of petroleum. The IR possesses high strength, rugged & durable, and has high resistance to abrasion & fracture. Isoprene Rubber products are widely used in tire, conveyor belts, medical products and others.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Medical Grade, Industrial Grade), Application (Tires and Tire Products, Mechanical Rubber Products), End User (Medical, Consumer Goods, Industrial)
Market Influencing Trends:
Development and Innovation in the Rubber Industry
Growth Drivers
Growth in Isoprene Rubber Industry
Increasing Medical Gloves Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Challenges that Market May Face:
Price Sensitivity in the Market Due to the Demand-Supply Gap
Availability of Substitutes As Latex and Other Rubber Products
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
Owing to less product variation in the global tire market, manufacturers find it hard to maintain brand loyalty. Thus, to gain market share manufactures are competing on pricing for occupying large market share and generate revenue. This marks in high competition among the key players.
