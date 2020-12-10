The military rugged display market is expected to grow from US$ 1,537.21 million in 2019 to US$ 2,647.30 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The dismounted soldiers and other armed forces utilize several types of rugged devices that help them understand the nearby scenario and allow them to navigate their paths quickly. The quick response of the users is attainable from the data relayed on the screens of rugged devices. The rugged display manufacturers are increasingly designing and developing technologically advanced rugged displays to benefit military users. For instance, resistive touchscreens have been the norm among the military forces and rugged display manufacturers over the years. However, in recent times, the rugged display manufacturers are shifting their focus from resistive touchscreens displays to capacitive touchscreen displays, as capacitive touchscreens are technologically advanced and highly sensitive to touches. High sensitivity allows user to navigate maps on the devices smoothly and quickly, which helps them relocate themselves to a safer area. The capacitive screens are brighter, and the data is easily readable under sunrays that improve situational awareness on the battlefield. Therefore, several military forces across the world adopt such advancements, which drives the military rugged display market growth.

Military Rugged Display Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Military Rugged Display and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study.

The key players profiled in this study includes-

Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd, Assured Systems Ltd, Aydin Displays, Crystal Group, Inc., General Digital Corporation, Hatteland Technology AS, Neuro Logic Systems, Inc., Winmate Inc., ZMicro, Inc., CP Technologies LLC

